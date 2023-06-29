City leaders pledge funds to new Searcy library

Searcy City Council members recently pledged support for the new Searcy public library. Pictured are (from left) Brett Kirkman, Willie Abrams, David Morris, Logan Cothern, Mat Faulkner, Jean Ann Bell, Darla Ino, Rodger Cargile, Jan Smith, Tonia Hale, Mike Chalenburg, Don Raney and Dale Brewer. Not pictured is Chris Howell.

 Contributed photo

Searcy City Council members and Mayor Mat Faulkner recently announced their commitment to support the new Searcy public library by donating $100 each per month for a year.

This contribution, totaling $10,800, will aid in the ongoing fundraising efforts to renovate the former Searcy Athletic Club building into a “state-of-the-art library facility,” which according to the members, should bring a range of new services to the community.

