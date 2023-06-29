Searcy City Council members and Mayor Mat Faulkner recently announced their commitment to support the new Searcy public library by donating $100 each per month for a year.
This contribution, totaling $10,800, will aid in the ongoing fundraising efforts to renovate the former Searcy Athletic Club building into a “state-of-the-art library facility,” which according to the members, should bring a range of new services to the community.
City Council member Tonia Hale said the collective donation demonstrates the council's “unwavering dedication to fostering educational and cultural opportunities for the residents of Searcy.”
"I firmly believe that libraries serve as the cornerstone of any thriving community, acting as invaluable resources for learning, creativity and community engagement," Hale said. "The new Searcy library will not only provide an extensive collection of books but will also offer various spaces and services to cater to the diverse needs and interests of our community."
The Janett Crain Memorial Library will feature a teen library and a children's program room, catering to the educational and recreational needs of young readers. Additionally, it will include a Small Business and Career Center, offering resources for entrepreneurs and job seekers, further supporting the economic growth of the city.
In recognition of the increasing demand for convenience and accessibility, the library will also house a U.S. Passport Acceptance Facility. Furthermore, an exhibition gallery will showcase area talent and traveling exhibits.
The new facility will provide study rooms, meeting rooms, a coffee shop, outdoor pavilion and drive-through windows.
“The City Council members' generous monthly donations exemplify their commitment to ensuring the success of the new Searcy library project,” White County Regional Library System Director Darla Ino said. “By investing in this transformational endeavor, the council recognizes the profound impact it will have on the quality of life in Searcy and the invaluable role it will play in fostering lifelong learning and community engagement.”
