Church celebrates pastor, wife

The Searcy Church of the Nazarene, 112 Ridgeview Place in Searcy, will celebrate its pastor and his wife’s 30th anniversary of years of service, almost 31st, this month.
Pastor Randall and Diana Beaty, along with their daughter, Allison, moved into Searcy in May 1992 and began their ministry at the church. Their previous associate/youth pastorates were Grace Church of the Nazarene in Jackson, Miss. and Alief Church of the Nazarene in Houston.
“Upon their arrival in Searcy, they met some wonderful people and in no time realized how much they loved the church and the community,” said Randall’s sister Pastor Ava Laidler. “Over the past 30 years, our pastor has married, baptized, buried and been with many families in good times and bad.”
Randall has served as the leader of the Ministerial Alliance and is currently an active member, and served on the Red Cross board. He is presently on the White County Domestic Violence Prevention board, the chaplain of the Searcy Police Department for 23 years and a member of the Searcy Kiwanis Club. He has also served as the district secretary of the North Arkansas District, was a member of the Advisory Board, District Sunday School chairman, Ministerial Studies Board and presently leads the Eastside Nazarene Fellowship group. Diana has been teaching at Searcy High School, where she has taught geometry for 28 years.
“They have hosted six exchange students and on occasions opened their home to individuals who needed help getting through a difficult time,” Laidler said.
The church board members have decided to set aside the weekend of April 22-23 to honor the two. A special service will be held April 23 at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to attend.
Anyone wanting to contribute to a collage can email photos to matslaidler@gmail.com. For more information, call (501) 268-6436.
