Church celebrates pastor, wife

The Searcy Church of the Nazarene, 112 Ridgeview Place in Searcy, will celebrate its pastor and his wife’s 30th anniversary of years of service, almost 31st, this month.

Pastor Randall and Diana Beaty, along with their daughter, Allison, moved into Searcy in May 1992 and began their ministry at the church. Their previous associate/youth pastorates were Grace Church of the Nazarene in Jackson, Miss. and Alief Church of the Nazarene in Houston.

