During the COVID-19 crisis, the world’s economy nearly ground to a halt, so thieves began trolling for other ways to steal your money.

They began intercepting government stimulus checks that were targeted to taxpayers. Then they feasted on billions of dollars defrauded from a federal program intended to help businesses provide paychecks to their employees during the pandemic.

Chuck Jones is an Adventure First Travel Club representative for First Community Bank. He can be reached at chuck.jones@firstcommunity.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.