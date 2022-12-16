Chuck Jones: Consumers say they really do like digital banking

Several years ago, while accepting an Academy Award from her peers, you may recall that an overly excited film actress, Sally Field, hoisted her Oscar statuette and exclaimed, “You like me! You really like me!”
Banks can’t be blamed for having their own “Sally Field moment” right about now, as a new survey just indicated that customers really like their bank’s digital, online and mobile services.
An impressive 99 percent of consumers rate their online and mobile app banking experience as “excellent,” “very good” or “good,” according to a survey commissioned by the American Bankers Association.
This is incredibly good news for the nation’s banks, especially as they are actively expanding their offerings of digital services.
The landscape has obviously brightened a lot since early 2020, when banks across the U.S. were forced to basically lock out customers as part of the global effort to slow down the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.
Back then, the banking industry wasn’t at all certain how well its clients would (or could) connect with and utilize alternate technologies to manage their financial affairs, since they weren’t allowed physical access to their banks and were unable to meet face-to-face with their personal bankers.
“The simple reality during the pandemic was that customers couldn’t come in to the bank to do their banking business,” said Ronald Richardson, assistant vice president of digital banking operations for First Community Bank. “Fortunately for them — as well as for the banks — customers found there were ways that they could open accounts, move money and receive information digitally and online by using their smartphone, laptop and home computer.”
And so it was that “digital banking,” by necessity, began gaining more widespread usage, and that momentum seems destined to continue.
So what exactly is “digital banking?” While it may be used in many different ways online and elsewhere, the term “digital banking” essentially references a combination of online and mobile banking services.
“Online banking” means accessing banking features and services via your bank’s website from your computer. At that website, you may log into your account to check your balance, or maybe pay a bill. You can access additional features, such as applying for a loan or a credit card at your bank’s online portal.
Online banking also allows you to use a computer to handle many personal finance needs without ever having to leave your home.
“Mobile banking” means using an “app” to access banking features with mobile devices such as smartphones or tablets.
An app, which is short for “application,” is a type of software that can be installed and run on a computer, smartphone, tablet or other electronic devices.
In this context, the apps are proprietary to the bank where you have an account, and usually allow access using the same login information as your online banking portal.
Today, an internet connection is pretty much all that is needed to be able to conduct banking business via any digital, online or mobile means. It doesn’t matter if you are in Athens, Ga., or Athens, Greece.
During the pandemic, banks were concerned about how their older customers would fare with the inability to visit the local branch. They feared these important clients might not be capable of migrating in large numbers toward digital banking, or perhaps were just not willing to do so.
It surely would be no problem for the so-called “digital natives” — younger adults ages 18-34 who were born or brought up during the age of digital technology — who were familiar with computers and the internet from an early age.
“Banks were somewhat surprised — but very pleased — that even older adults (ages 65+) made the migration fairly easily, and have continued to increase their use of digital banking,” Richardson said. “Regardless of age, most customers love the convenience of being able to do most, if not all, of their transactions by app or mobile banking.”
The increasing customer usage of digital technologies is creating new demands on banks to constantly monitor and upgrade security protocols to ensure that all customer interactions are secure, and that the systems protect customers’ personal information, accounts and their money.
“Don’t be offended if you are soon required to take even more steps related to security to avoid being scammed or defrauded by criminals,” Richardson said.
For example, consumers are already encountering “two-step verification” requirements during a digital account login at some banks and retailers.
In addition to requiring a password, two-step verification adds a quick second step to verify that it is really the account holder who is attempting to log in to an account.
The verification can include having a one-time security code texted to your smartphone, which must then be entered to complete the login process and access the account.
Such multiple verification processes drastically reduce the chances of having your account hacked by someone else. Why? Because hackers would not only need to have your account login and password information, they would also need to have your smartphone, too.
The expansion of new technologies in banking continues at a rapid pace, with a goal of making transactions and services even more convenient and more secure for customers.
After all, banks want you to like them — really like them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.