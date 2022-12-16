Chuck Jones: Consumers say they really do like digital banking

Several years ago, while accepting an Academy Award from her peers, you may recall that an overly excited film actress, Sally Field, hoisted her Oscar statuette and exclaimed, “You like me! You really like me!”

Banks can’t be blamed for having their own “Sally Field moment” right about now, as a new survey just indicated that customers really like their bank’s digital, online and mobile services.

Chuck Jones is an Adventure First Travel Club representative for First Community Bank. He can be reached at chuck.jones@firstcommunity.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.