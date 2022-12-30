In the past few years, we have seen more articles about nurses quitting or people deciding they want to change their future careers from nursing to something else. Nurses are a vital part of our health-care system. If anything, they are the backbone of the health-care world.

I believe it takes an extremely caring, empathetic and passionate type of person to be a nurse. For someone to be so passionate about helping people, what is it that has driven our nurses to quit? And most importantly, how can we help them keep enjoying their Jobs?

Christina Brand, who grew up in Little Rock, is a student at Harding University in the Equip Program. She was 21 when she was diagnosed with cancer.

