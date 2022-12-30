In the past few years, we have seen more articles about nurses quitting or people deciding they want to change their future careers from nursing to something else. Nurses are a vital part of our health-care system. If anything, they are the backbone of the health-care world.
I believe it takes an extremely caring, empathetic and passionate type of person to be a nurse. For someone to be so passionate about helping people, what is it that has driven our nurses to quit? And most importantly, how can we help them keep enjoying their Jobs?
I firsthand can tell you the importance of nurses just from the patient side of the professional relationship. When I was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, I stayed in a hospital room with bare white and depressing walls that felt like solitary confinement. Besides my family visiting when it was possible, nurses were the closes people who helped me through that hard time. Their loving and caring efforts to help me feel better were amazing.
I had many nurses that cared for me more than their profession required of them. From Christmas gifts to bringing Santa to my room so my daughter could see him for the first time to Nurse Taylor who wrote me a sticky note saying, “You are brighter than you think and stronger than you feel. Keep Fighting. – Nurse Taylor” with a childish sun in the corner, these were the things they didn’t have to do but they did because they had a passion for caring for me. I felt like they were fighting this nightmare with me.
Nurses are more than their titles. They hold your hand when you are in pain or crying from devastating news or they lend an ear when you need to let out your pain in words or even a friend who will give you a hug in your sadness. I have a soft heart for nurses, and they deserve more than what has been handed to them in the workplace.
After talking to a few different types of nurses who work in different environments from a regular hospital to a private practice hospital, there are a few common denominators that explain why nurses are quitting. There is a lot to unpack here, and this suitcase’s pockets are so deep that my research skills alone couldn’t reach them. I also want us to remember that not all work environments are created equal.
My close friend, Amelia, has been working as a registered nurse for six years and before that, she was a licensed practical nurse (LPN) for four years. She also had been working on the same floor of the same regular hospital this whole time.
When sitting down and talking to her and hearing her say, “I used to love my job, but now I hate it,” it struck me in the heart because I watched her work so hard to make her dreams of being a nurse a reality. How could this happen? Why would something you loved doing turn into your day-to-day nightmare?
Amelia explained to me that registered nurses by themselves can have up to six patients of any kind, but they can also have up to 12 patients with the help of an LPN. Most nights, she has about 12 patients. Here is where the issue with shortages starts. Most of her LPNs are new and are not much help because they are still training, along with most of her patients being critical. Helping every patient and charting alone gets overwhelming.
Amelia said she has new registered nurses training new registered nurses along with new LPNs training new LPNs. This doesn’t just take away a healthy work environment but creates an unsafe one for nurses and patients.
I also spoke to a nurse’s assistant, Mary Madill, and she also brought up the shortage of nurses. She used to work at a private hospital. Patients unfortunately will lack the proper care they need not because of a nurse’s ability to do their job but because there are just not enough hands on deck to help them do the best of their abilities.
Nurses are not the only thing that is short in the medical field, supplies are as well. Both Amelia and Mary talked about how everything is backed up and they don’t always have everything needed for taking care of their patients and protecting themselves. Some medications and testing supplies like COVID tests were scarce along with protective gear like masks and gloves.
After COVID died down, it got better but they still lack supplies here and there. With the decrease in supplies and nurses comes an increase in patients. During COVID, Amelia’s hospital “added new holes in the walls so we can have room for the patients.”
So far, we have a lack of nurses, supplies and space for patients in hospitals. Patients that were too scared to go to the hospital during COVID came afterward and are now sicker than they ever were because they haven’t seen a doctor in two to three years. When we believed everything died down, nurses’ jobs didn’t get any easier.
COVID was a hard time for all of us. A lot of us were afraid and didn’t even want to get too close to some of our loved ones when they had a little cough. COVID was the first time Mary had ever been scared to really touch or be around her patients, and it was extremely hard for her to deal with. She loved being there for her patients and wanted to be there for them emotionally.
We talked about how nurses are more than just health caregivers. They are therapists, a friend and someone to hug when there is no one else. During the height of COVID, families couldn’t come into the hospital to be there for their loved ones and nurses were the closest thing they had.
Amelia worked on a cardiac floor, and they did a lot of coding during COVID. She said she was “putting people in body bags every day, sometimes a couple a day.” It has taken a mental toll on her.
All our nurses’ mental health has taken a big hit with being overworked, underpaid, shortages of all kinds and seeing death more than any nursing occupations normally see. They also do this with no appreciation and respect that they fully deserve.
Research published by the national library of medicine said that 17.1 in 100,000 female nurses committed suicide between 2007 and 2018 whereas male nurses’ statistics were 31 in 100,000 in the same years. So far, I didn’t find any research published for years after, but you can only imagine the amount when dealing with all this stress.
I asked both Amelia and Mary. “Did your hospital ever offer you any mental health service to help you get through this?” Amelia’s said, “If they did, I don’t know about it.” Mary said they never offered any, but her staff was very supportive when it came to those types of things, and they would have given her the time off she needed if called for.
Even though Mary had a supportive staff which is great, other places like Amelia’s hospital don’t give their nurses the support they need and if they do, they don’t do a good job of explaining and helping them find the resources available to them.
With all this information presented to this point, you would take a guess that they would get a raise for everything they have been through, right? Well wrong, they haven’t. A lot of nurses quit because the pay just wasn’t worth it anymore for the things they had to endure. Most nurses that quit their station nursing jobs decided to do travel nursing.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette published an article in 2021 that says. “The average hourly wage for a travel nurse at UAMS on a 13-week contract grew from $79.15 in 2019 to $94.60 in 2021 – the equivalent of an annual salary of nearly $197,000,” And that “a registered nurse on staff at UAMS is paid about $34 per hour.” That is a little under three times the amount of a station nurse and approximately 20,000 dollars more than an average doctor’s yearly salary.
When you have more travel nurses than station nurses that just adds to the stress that stationed nurses have. Travel nurses know their job, but every hospital does things differently. Imagine working in the same profession but going to different places all the time to do your job. That can be difficult to relearn and adapt to new environments. It can be hard for the nurses there to have to train new travel nurses in their daily routines.
There should be more mental health options for our nurses. Our hospitals need to make the options more available to nurses, so they know they are taken care of if needed. Also, they deserve a pay raise for everything they do for our society. They care for us when we’re sick and they are the ones saving lives in the hospitals we go to. At the bare minimum, they deserve the appropriate number of supplies needed to save those lives.
I said it once and I will say it again, Nurses are the backbone of health care and they deserve so much more than what they have gone through.
Christina Brand, who grew up in Little Rock, is a student at Harding University in the Equip Program. She was 21 when she was diagnosed with cancer.
