Chocolate Covered Strawberries

6 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped
3 ounces white chocolate, chopped
16 oz strawberries with stems (about 20), washed and dried very well
Directions: Put the semisweet and white chocolates into 2 separate heatproof medium bowls. Melt the chocolates in a microwave at half-power, for 1 minute, stir and then heat for another minute or until melted.
Once the chocolates are melted and smooth, remove from the heat. Line a cookie sheet with parchment or waxed paper. Holding the strawberry by the stem, dip the berry into the dark chocolate, lift and twist slightly, letting any excess chocolate fall back into the bowl. Set strawberries on the parchment paper. Repeat with the rest of the strawberries. Dip a fork in the white chocolate and drizzle the white chocolate over the dipped strawberries or pour white chocolate in a plastic bag, snip the corner of the bag, drizzle the chocolate over the berries.
Refrigerate the strawberries until the chocolate sets, about 30 minutes.
Can use a microwave dipping chocolate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.