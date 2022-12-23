Simple, timeless and unpretentious, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” became a holiday tradition since its first airing Dec. 9, 1965.

Its beginnings were simple: a television producer approached cartoonist Charles Schulz with a general idea regarding an animated special featuring the “Peanuts” gang. Soon the idea for a Christmas special, written by Schulz himself, became a mission for the man. Having seen the commercialization of the Christmas holidays, Schulz decided to focus his project on the true meaning of Christmas. When asked why, he responded: “If we don’t do it, who will?”

Dr. Cheri Pierson Yecke, the retired dean of graduate programs for Harding University, is an author, educator and scholar.

