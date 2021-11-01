Latest e-Edition
- California judge rules for opioid makers in damages lawsuit
- Fed to start reining in economic aid as inflation risk rises
- Supreme Court questions controversial Texas abortion law
- Military weighs penalties for those who refuse COVID vaccine
- Manchin wavers on Biden's plan, Democrats vow to push ahead
- Robots hit the streets as demand for food delivery grows
- US prisons face staff shortages as officers quit amid COVID
- 9,000 NYC workers on leave as vaccine mandate takes effect
- 19-year-old shot, killed early Wednesday morning in Kensett
- Out-of-state caller made threat to Searcy police 'to shoot the high school' Wednesday morning; determined to be hoax after soft lockdowns
- 1985 Harding graduate tapped to become sixth president of university
- Fee increase for food trucks, making sure sales tax requirements enforced being considered in Beebe
- Trick or Treat on the Square returning to streets with $5,000 in funding from A&P Commission
- At least two school districts in county to participate in governor's 'test to stay' program
- White County Central School Board expected to discuss zoning after no action taken on waiver bill
- Letter to the editor: City has articulated a need for the tax
- State legislators from county say redistricting goal of keeping county whole, in 2nd district accomplished
- Second arrest made by White County Sheriff's Office in child rape case
