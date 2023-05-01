Latest e-Edition
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Beebe Parks and Recreation director fired after 'extensive' police investigation
- Three brothers arrested in shots-fired incident in close proximity to Searcy prom
- 68-year-old Kensett man dies in collision with 18-wheeler Friday night
- Second arrest made in Briarwood Apartments drug. human trafficking case
- Bald Knob 26-year-old sentenced to 80 years for stabbing mom to death, trying to kill dad
- White County Democrats rally to have education legislation repealed
- Results from 3A-6 District Championship games
- Special Olympics Arkansas gets $25,000, half of request from Searcy A&P Commission
- Declining hot check fund shows increase, White County prosecutor says
- Arrest warrants
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.