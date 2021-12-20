Mary Eleanor Thomas of celebrated her 105th birthday Sunday.
According to her friend, Ann Dixon, Thomas, the youngest of eight children, grew up on an orchard farm in Michigan, with fruits and vegetables staples in her diet, “to which she partially contributes to her long life.”
Dixon said Thomas graduated from Michael Reese School of Nursing as a registered nurse and attended the University of Michigan for Public Health for her nurse certification.
“While working in Chicago, she met her future husband, Mr. Ashley Thomas, at church, Dixon said. “They married in 1941 and were married for 69 years. While Mr. Ashley served five years in the Army in France and Germany during World War II, Eleanor worked as a public health nurse and as a caregiver for patients.”
After her husband came back from war, they owned and operated a restaurant in South Haven, Mich.. During that time, Dixon said, Mr. Ashley earned his bachelor’s degree in business. The rest of his career he spent teaching business at the high school level. When Mr. Ashley retired, they moved to northwest Arkansas, where they were very involved in their church and local amateur organist associations, traveling to Europe with one of the groups.
In 2004, after spending 26 years in northwest Arkansas, Dixon said they moved to Searcy, where they quickly immersed themselves in their neighborhood, church, musical and dramatic presentations and the American Studies Institute’s Distinguished Lecture Series at Harding University.
“With a positive outlook on life, strong interest in education and generous spirit, the Thomases encouraged and assisted many people in attending college,” Dixon said. “Eleanor continues to be an encouragement to her family, friends and neighbors. Every December they look forward to her birthday celebration and the goodies provided by her friend and caregiver, Carolyn Bowman. Her sharp mind and ready wit are enjoyed by all who know her.”
