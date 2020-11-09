The Arkansas State University-Beebe Lecture-Concert Series will present singer and songwriter Casey McPherson for a live-streamed concert Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on the ASU-Beebe YouTube channel at: youtube.com/c/ASU BeebeOfficial.
In 2004, McPherson’s career began when he started recording with the band Endochine. He later formed his own band Alpha Rev, finding success in the pop/alternative genre with songs such as “New Morning,” “Sing Loud” and “Bloom.”
In 2012, he became the lead vocalist for the progressive rock supergroup Flying Colors and has recorded several albums with them, including 2014’s “Second Nature” and 2019’s “Third Degree.” His work with Flying Colors led to him joining the European group The Sea Within for their self-titled album in 2018.
McPherson’s career went another direction as he began exploring a more in-depth artistic endeavor. Cas.e Sessions, a music and video project, creates songs around a relevant topic or experience and documents the whole process. McPherson independently records Cas.e members in an online live show developing the new song. McPherson released “OPEN” in 2019 and continues to release albums under Alpha Rev as a solo artist.
“I’ve been a fan of Casey McPherson’s work since I heard the first Flying Colors album in 2012,” said Dr. Brent Bristow, professor of music at ASU-Beebe. “As I have recently gotten to know him, I have come to understand the depth of his brilliance and versatility. As a performer and songwriter, he is a true artist, and I am excited to introduce his music to the ASU-Beebe community.”
For more information, call (501) 882-8855.
