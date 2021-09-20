CASA of White County is currently looking for volunteers and will offer a summer training session beginning Oct. 7.
“The Court Appointed Special Advocate [CASA] program was created to make sure that the abuse and neglect that these children originally suffered at home doesn’t continue as abuse and neglect at the hands of the system,” CASA of White County Executive Director Laura Burks said. “The CASA concept is based on the commitment that every child has the right to a safe, permanent home.”
Volunteers are citizens who undergo a training course conducted by the CASA of White County program. There is no cost involved.
“Volunteers learn about courtroom procedure from the principals in the system – from judges, lawyers, social workers, court personnel and others,” Burks said. “Volunteers also learn effective advocacy techniques for children, and are educated about specific topics ranging from child sexual abuse to discussions on early childhood development and adolescent behavior.
According to the organization, as a child advocate, the volunteer has three main roles:
Investigate – to find out facts through personal interviews, reviewing records and documents and observation of parent(s) and child(ren).
Advocate – to make sure the health and safety needs of the child(ren) are being met. To provide a written report and direct testimony to make sure the parents, Department of Human Services and the attorneys fulfill their obligations.
Monitor – to make sure everyone is doing what the court ordered and to bring attention to anything that would require changes of a court order; to make sure that the child remains safe until the case closes.
“The judge appoints a volunteer to the child’s case,” Burks said. “The volunteer then becomes an official part of the judicial proceedings, working alongside attorneys and social workers as an appointed officer of the court. Unlike attorneys and social workers, however, the volunteer speaks exclusively for the child’s best interests.”
The volunteer talks with the child, parents and family members, neighbors, school officials, doctors and others involved in the child’s background who might have facts about the case. The volunteer then reviews all records and documents pertaining to the child.
“One of the primary benefits of the CASA program is that, unlike other court principals who often rotate cases, the CASA volunteer is a consistent figure in the proceedings and provides continuity for a child,” said Burks.
For more information or to volunteer, contact Burks at (501) 305-3428 or email wc.casa.director@gmail.com.
