A private licensing agency that opens foster homes primarily in White County and surrounding areas will host a Summer Family Carnival on July 25.
Sparrow’s Promise is holding the event in the hopes that the community will sponsor booths to raise money, which provide funds for area foster families. The agency also partners with churches to help sustain foster families.
“We partner with any church,” said Caitlin Brown, a Sparrow’s Promise employee, “regardless of denomination.”
The carnival will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m. in the Downtown Church of Christ parking lot. Businesses can sponsor a booth or provide one and those who participate will be named as a partner on the main carnival sign at the entrance.
“The carnival will provide people with more information on Sparrow’s Promise, and tell people more about how to become a foster family,” Brown said. “Other agencies will participate.”
Brown said the fundraiser’s goal is to help the community learn different avenues to support children and families in the White County community.
For more information, contact Brown at (501) 236-0902.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.