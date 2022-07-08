The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas will begin LiHEAP Utility Assistance Program, a summer utility assistance program, beginning July 25 for electric only.
Applications will be taken Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays between the hours of 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m. Applicants are seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Arriving between these hours does not guarantee that an interview can be conducted; staff will serve as many applicants as possible during the scheduled interview times. It is recommended to arrive early.
All interested applicants must provide the following:
- Proof of all household income for the month prior to the month of application: check stubs, child support, unemployment compensation, housing utility assistance, SSI, SSA, TEA, VA and any retirement benefits. A current copy of income verification will be required with all applications. Proof of any earned or unearned income not listed above.
- Valid state- or government-issued ID is required for the applicant.
- Birth dates and Social Security numbers for all household members.
- Must have a copy of utility bills: electric, gas, and propane.
- Current verification of any and all contributions from family and friends. Those who have zero or inadequate income will need written collateral statements verifying how bills are paid.
- If utilities are included in the rent, applicant must provide a copy of their current lease agreement. If any subsidized housing is received, applicant will need proof that utilities are included, see housing authority staff.
- For unemployed high school students 18 years or older, a letter from the high school must be provided to verify their enrollment.
- Additional documentation may be required at time of application
Applicants applying for crisis must have a disconnect notice, shut-off notice or have a utility bill due within the next seven days. For propane, tank must be at 10 percent or less.
No determination can be made until all requested information has been received.
In White County, contact the office at (501) 279-2015, visit 703 Marion St. Searcy, AR 72143 or email wcheap@capcainc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.