Area financial adviser earns CFP certification
Financial adviser Cindy Davis of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Searcy has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards to use the certification mark CFP.
The certification is awarded to individuals who meet the CFP Board’s requirements. To gain certification, an adviser must complete a CFP Board-registered educational program, pass the CFP examination and background check, and agree to comply with the CFP Board’s Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct.
Searcian achieves membership in Million Dollar Round Table
Mitchell E. Gentry of Searcy, a representative for Modern Woodmen of America, has achieved membership this year in the Million Dollar Round Table.
Founded in 1927, MDRT is a global, independent association of more than 49,000 of the world’s leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 70 countries.
