ARcare names Senior VP for behavioral, virtual health
Loren Miller of Pangburn has been named senior vice president for behavioral health and virtual health for ARcare.
In this role, he is responsible for all strategic development, program policy, financial and program oversight, implementation and management of all ARcare systems in behavioral and virtual health services.
Miller previously served as assistant vice president for Unity Health in Searcy, providing administrative and operational oversight of its behavioral health services.
He has over 20 years of experience in behavioral health and leadership and contributions to the medical and behavioral health industry.
“We are very excited about Loren being a part of the ARcare family,” said Joey Miller, chief strategy officer of ARcare.
Miller is licensed and in good standing with the Arkansas Social Work Licensing Board. He holds a bachelor of science degree in psychology from the University of Central Arkansas and a master of science in social work degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Searcy McCoy’s Building Supply names new manager
McCoy’s Building Supply recently announced the appointment of Wayne Blanton as store manager of its Searcy location at 1601 E. Booth Road.
Blanton began his career as a yard crew member two years ago, then becoming yard crew lead and then delivery coordinator. He enrolled in the company’s Management Development Program and was promoted to assistant manager in Searcy.
When asked what he was most excited about in his new role, Blanton was enthusiastic about the Searcy community and his team.
“I’m excited for our store to be able to participate in our community more than ever,” said Blanton. “We also have an amazing team. One of my favorite things about working at McCoy’s is the process of watching as someone begins to build their home. We get to be there as their homebuilding dreams come true.”
