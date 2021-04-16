Cardiologist joins CHI St. Vincent Unity Health Cardiology Clinic
CHI St. Vincent announced that interventional cardiologist Dr. Jeffrey Holt has joined CHI St. Vincent Heart Institute and is currently seeing patients at the Unity Health Cardiology Clinic in Searcy.
Holt attended medical school at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in Shreveport, where he completed his internship and residency in internal medicine. He completed his fellowship training in cardiology and interventional cardiology at the University of Texas Health Sciences in San Antonio. Holt previously served as interventional cardiologist with Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists in Shreveport.
Lyon joins ASU-Beebe as director of Workforce and Community Development
Arkansas State University-Beebe welcomed Dr. Kelly Lyon as its new Director of Workforce and Community Development.
Her office is located on the Searcy campus and is available to interact with business and industry throughout ASU-Beebe’s five-county service area.
Lyon holds a doctorate degree in education and has served in numerous positions throughout her career working in community and economic development and higher education. She comes to ASU-Beebe from the Arkansas Department of Education-Division of Career and Technical Education, where she was an associate director for occupational programs. In 2018 and 2019, she served as the strategic planning and development manager at the Arkansas Department of Career Education and Office of Skills Development.
Lyon was also recently named to chair the Workforce Education Committee for the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce, a position she says provides a real opportunity to meet many area employers and find out what specific needs exist for upskill training.
“I am very interested to talk with business and industry representatives to hear their ideas and needs,” Lyon said. “At ASU-Beebe, each of our technical training programs has an industry advisory committee that provides input and guides curriculum to ensure we are providing the necessary education and training employees will need to work in the industry.”
For more information, call (501) 882-3600 or visit www.asub.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.