Hemann joins AgHeritage Farm Credit Services
Jim Hemann recently joined AgHeritage Farm Credit Services in the Searcy branch as an ag loan officer.
“Jim is a great addition to our team, and we are thrilled to welcome him,” said VP Lending and Branch Manager Bert Leder. In addition to Leder, Jim joins Darlene Crawford and Sydney Belew on the Searcy team.
Hemann most recently worked for Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. of Arkansas. He holds a Bachelor of Science in ag business from Arkansas State University.
New marketing director joins ASU-Beebe staff
Hannah Keller Flanery has joined the college as the new director of marketing and public relations at Arkansas State University-Beebe.
Flanery has 17 years of experience as a communications and marketing professional. She earned her Bachelor of Science in news editorial journalism from Arkansas State University in 2004. She also holds a Master of Public Administration from Arkansas State.
Flanery began her career in daily newspapers, serving as the features editor and later as the news editor of the Paragould Daily Press. She worked for eight years at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and has experience as a reporter, photographer, designer and project manager.
Flanery previously worked at Lyon College and more recently was the marketing coordinator for the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville. She was previously the Arkansas representative for District 4 of the National Council of Marketing and Public Relations and was awarded NCMPR’s 2020 Rising Star Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.