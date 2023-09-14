Busbea receives Pharmacy Technician Certification Scholarship
Arkansas State University- Beebe student Kristina Busbea was recently awarded a $250 scholarship to cover the cost of the Pharmacy Technician Certification exam fee from Walgreens and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
Busbea, from Garner, is pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in pharmacy technician science. She plans to transfer to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock to attend pharmacy school toward a career as a licensed pharmacist.
“This scholarship will help to make my educational expenses more manageable so that I can continue my education,” Busbea said.
The Walgreens Pharmacy Technician Certification Scholarship recognizes students who are enrolled in allied health or pharmacy technician programs and intend to take the Pharmacy Technician Certification exam. Busbea is one of 18 students nationwide who were selected to receive this award.
“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Walgreens to offer career opportunities and scholarships to these students,” said Dr. Monica Marlowe, executive director of the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation. “Certification exam costs often create a financial barrier for students that hinders their ability to enter the workforce. We are grateful to Walgreens for addressing these challenges and providing a pathway to great career opportunities.”
