Brothers' brand of country music strikes chord with fans

The band LAN LAW performs on stage.

 Contributed photo

Lance Curtis and Lawson Wayne of Batesville formed the band LAN LAW, and the duo’s flavor of country and western music, with a hint of smokey soul, has them up for 11 awards in Europe and catching the eyes, and ears, of several producers at home in America.

They’ve met with Grammy- and Emmy-winning producer Jamie Tate, who has worked with the likes of Taylor Swift, Brooks and Dunn, Blake Shelton and Garth Brooks.

