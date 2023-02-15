Lance Curtis and Lawson Wayne of Batesville formed the band LAN LAW, and the duo’s flavor of country and western music, with a hint of smokey soul, has them up for 11 awards in Europe and catching the eyes, and ears, of several producers at home in America.
They’ve met with Grammy- and Emmy-winning producer Jamie Tate, who has worked with the likes of Taylor Swift, Brooks and Dunn, Blake Shelton and Garth Brooks.
Curtis began playing music when he was just a year old, stepping into the spotlight with his Papa Gage and Uncle Shannon. Greatly admiring and respecting his Papa Gage, Curtis said he helped him develop his craft and his passion for music, Curtis knew from a young age he belonged on stage.
It was obvious to the family that Curtis had inherited his Papa Gage’s “ear” for music. At age 9, he became proficient in playing the guitar and piano.
Because he was raised on classic country music, Curtis wants to hold true to his roots and mix a traditional sound with today’s country radio sound, much like Cody Johnson, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, William Michael Morgan, Jon Pardi and Luke Combs.
Recently, after six years of being Curtis' full-time drummer and backup vocalist, his little brother, Wayne, combined talents with him to form LAN LAW. Aside from being a drummer and vocalist, Wayne, began writing music with his brother at 17 years old.
The boys took their music career to the next level when they received a phone call from Dolly Parton’s producer Kent Wells, stating he wanted to schedule a meeting with them. They met that very day and in February 2020, Curtis, then 19, signed a recording contract with Kent Wells Productions and got to work on a new album at Dark Horse Studios in Franklin, Tenn., with the Kent Wells Production team. Wayne worked with Wells but didn’t sing on his first track until 2022.
LAN LAW went on a small festival tour in the summer and opened for FOZZY at the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
While the brothers and their bandmates have opened for artists like Gene Watson, Barrett Baber and Craig Campbell, the COVID-19 pandemic stopped a lot music festivals and performances. That gave Curtis and Wayne time to truly focus on their writing and recording.
In January 2021, Lance released his first single from the album that he recorded with Kent Wells Productions, “Small Town America,” which was co-written by writer Pete Sallis, who wrote the hit “Shut Up and Fish” by Maddie and Tae. LAN LAW’s most recently released their single “Hillbilly Legal,” which is now available on all digital streaming platforms.
The duo recently started working with Better Butler, Jon Pardi’s multi-hit writer and producer. They have been writing new music and said they can’t wait to share their new rich sound with their fans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.