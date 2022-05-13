Milah Jean Parrott
Jeremy and Sarah Parrott of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Milah Jean Parrott was born April 28, 2022, at 8:08 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Her siblings are Daniel Parrott, 19, Alyssa Parrott, 16, Noah Parrott, 12, Jonah Parrott, 9, and Ariah Parrott, 7. Grandparents are Jim Parrott of Searcy, Sandra Marlin of Searcy and James and Debera Moser of Judsonia. Great-grandparent is Marvin Moser of Judsonia.
Miles Mitko Devine
Jacob and Tearani Devine announce the birth of their son.
Miles Mitko Devine was born April 28, 2022, at 2:34 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 inches long.
His sibling is the late Elijah Devine, an angel baby from a miscarriage. Grandparents are Jimmy and Sonia Green of Searcy and Brian and Tonya Devine of Bryant. Great-grandparents are Jan Morrison of Ward, Jimmy Green Sr. of Searcy and Toni and Rene Davis Lopez of Sierra Vista, Ariz.
Charlie Louise Strickland
Brittany and Thorson Strickland of Pangburn announce the birth of their daughter.
Charlie Louise Strickland was born April 30, 2022, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds and 13 ounces.
Her siblings include Josh Strickland, 17, Parker Strickland, 15, Reanna Durham, 13, and Samuel Durham, 11. Grandparents are Retha Bowen Ward, the late Dean Davis, the late Ronald Strickland and the late Penny Strickland.
Axel Elias Tipps
Cassidy Tipps of Searcy announces the birth of her son.
Axel Elias Tipps was born April 18, 2022, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long.
Grandparent is Ladonna Tipps of Searcy. Great-grandparent is Julianne Ferren of Searcy.
Jaxton Edward Lurz
Thomas and Nila Lurz of Bald Knob announce the birth of their son.
Jaxton Edward Lurz was born April 14, 2022, at 2:11 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long.
His sisters are Brooklyn, 13, and brothers are Gage, 11, Cotton, 2, and Carter, 2. Grandparents are Armando and Kathleen Navarro of Searcy and James and Rose Marie Lurz of Judsonia. Great-grandparents are Sarah Nagel of Searcy.
