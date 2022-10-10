Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Supreme Court to hear case that could raise price of pork
- Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months
- Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery
- 28 dead as Julia drenches Central America with rainfall
- New Zealand proposes taxing cow burps, angering farmers
- As suicides rise, US military seeks to address mental health
- Social Security boost will help millions of kids, too
- Small business group files suit over Biden student loan plan
Most Popular
Articles
- Judsonia man arrested after reportedly punching deputy in face, being talked down from tree by sheriff
- Rose Bud 52-year-old charged with two counts of rape involving minors
- Freedom Fighters of Searcy ask mayoral candidates about taxes, red flag laws, medical freedom
- House destroyed by fire in River Oaks subdivision Friday evening, but family has 'no immediate needs'
- Arrest warrants
- Rose Bud 52-year-old charged with two counts of rape involving minors
- Sister pleads for info at vigil on anniversary of 1994 disappearance of Jarrod Green
- Searcy police investigating teen being shot in foot Sunday night at Meadow Lake Apartments
- White County judge asks mayors to consider 'contributory buy-in' for consolidated 911 dispatch
- No October, no tires for fall cleanup in White County, which will be held Nov. 3-5 at fairgrounds
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.