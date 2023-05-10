Elks lodge to host music, karaoke
The Searcy Elks Lodge 2247, 3708 Evans St., will host Pake McEntire on May 19 along with 90 Proof Band and Richie Varnell. McEntire is the brother of Reba McEntire.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door and includes a barbecue dinner at 6 p.m. McEntire will perform at 7 p.m.
The lodge will also host karaoke May 13 and May 27 beginning at 7 p.m. No cover charge for karaoke.
The American Lung Association in Arkansas is turning Little Rock turquoise to raise awareness of lung cancer and encourage residents to take action to end the disease.
The annual Lung Cancer Action Week and Turquoise Takeover celebration aims to “unite America to stand together against lung cancer.” Each year, the organization turns the nation turquoise, the signature color of Lung Force. In Little Rock, the association is illuminating landmarks and buildings turquoise, including the Union Plaza Building, through Sunday. In addition, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has proclaimed Lung Cancer Action Week as a week to help generate greater awareness of lung cancer throughout the state.
“Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths among both women and men in our state, but there is hope,” said Laura Turner, senior manager of advocacy for the American Lung Association. “The five-year survival rate has increased by nearly 40% in the past decade thanks to improved early detection of the disease through lung cancer screening and advancements in research, which have resulted in more than 50 new lung cancer treatments approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration since 2016. There are actions we can all take to reduce the burden of lung cancer in Arkansas, so we ask you to join us.”
For more information, visit LUNGFORCE.org.
