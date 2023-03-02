Upcoming program focuses on teaching classes at folk center
The Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View will host a free informational meeting Tuesday for people interested in becoming a part of the park’s craft program. The meetings are free and open to the public.
“Teacher Roundtable” will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Dogwood Room of the visitor center. The program will include learning about how to get approved to teach classes at the Ozark Folk Center State Park and how to be a better craft teacher.
For more information, contact Craft Director Jeanette Larson at jeanette. larson@arkansas.gov or call (870) 269-3854.
Arkansas Highway Commission opens program applications
Applications for the Arkansas Transportation Alternatives Program and the Arkansas Recreational Trails Program are now available from the Arkansas Highway Commission.
Virtual seminars will occur March 16 and April 4 to inform potential eligible sponsors of TAP and RTP requirements and responsibilities.
Eligible TAP projects include, but are not limited to:
On-road and off-road trail facilities for pedestrians, bicyclists and other non-motorized forms of transportation, including sidewalks, bicycle infrastructure, pedestrian and bicycle signals, lighting and other safety-related infrastructure.
Infrastructure-related projects and systems that will provide safe routes for non-drivers.
Conversion and use of abandoned railroad corridors for trails for pedestrians, bicyclists or other non-motorized transportation users.
Any environmental mitigation activity, including pollution prevention and abatement activities.
Infrastructure-related Safe Routes To School projects.
Sidewalk improvements, traffic calming and speed reduction improvements.
Pedestrian and bicycle crossing improvements.
Non-infrastructure projects:
Public awareness campaigns and outreach.
Enforcement, encouragement and evaluation programs.
Bicycle and pedestrian education or a walking school bus program near a K-8 school.
Pedestrian/trail master plans.
Eligible RTP projects include, but are not limited to:
Improvement of motorized, non-motorized and multiple-use trails.
Development and rehabilitation of trailside and trailhead facilities and trail linkages.
The Infrastructure Investment Jobs Act reauthorized the TAP and RTP (previously authorized under the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act).
For more information, visit ardot.gov/tap or ardot.gov/rtp. Applications must be completed by June 1 at 4 p.m. for funding consideration.
Arkansas Trucking Association offering scholarships
For the sixth year, the Arkansas Trucking Association plans to award scholarships of up to $7,500 to students interested in pursuing careers as medium- and heavy-duty truck technicians.
“We are proud to have awarded $75,000 in scholarships to 10 students since establishing the Carl Tapp Memorial Scholarship Fund, and we look forward to providing career paths for even more of these much-needed truck technicians in the years to come,” ATA President Shannon Newton said. “This scholarship serves to provide our industry with more talented technicians – technicians who are responsible for ensuring the complex equipment that carries freight on our highways arrives safely to its destination.”
ATA established the Carl Tapp Memorial Scholarship Fund in 2017 to encourage growth in the state’s technician workforce and to help assure that the “safest, most knowledgeable and skilled technicians are working on the trucks and trailers on our nation’s roads.”
Applicants must be graduating seniors from accredited high schools. Scholarships of up to $7,500 will be awarded for students attending a minimum two-semester medium- and heavy-duty truck technician program at an Arkansas institution.
The scholarship is named for the late Carl Tapp, the council’s first chairman, who was known for recognizing and empowering talent in the next generation of technicians.
“Carl was a dynamic leader in our industry and helped shape many careers,” said Tapp’s former colleague Kenneth Calhoun, fleet optimization manager at Altec. “Through this scholarship, we honor his legacy by recruiting and supporting the next generation of technicians as we work toward a stronger, more sustainable workforce for years to come.”
Applications will be accepted through March 31 for students beginning coursework in August 2023 or January 2024, based on individual program requirements.
For more information, contact Sarah Newman by email at sarahnewman@ arkansastrucking.com or for an application visit arkansastrucking.com/tech-scholarship.
Area bicyclists invited to Arkansas Roots Ride
A new bicycle tour linking Arkansas State University’s Heritage Sites will begin as a part of the Arkansas Roots Music Festival on April 1.
The ride will begin and end at the Johnny Cash Boyhood Home, and invites bicycle riders to experience the “wide-open Delta spaces between the Dyess Colony and the Southern Tenant Farmers Museum at Tyronza.”
Registration is open now at AState.edu/ARMFride. Early registration is $50, with late registration $55.
The 30-mile out-and-back course starts on the gravel road at the Cash home. Only the first quarter-mile of the course will be gravel. Check-in opens at 8 a.m., with the ride beginning at 9 a.m.
Along with a commemorative T-shirt, ride support and snacks, and admission to both A-State Heritage Sites, riders will also receive admission to the Arkansas Roots Music Festival that begins at noon as well as a voucher for food at one of the festival food trucks.
