Master Gardener Agriculture Scholarship recipient named
The White County Master Gardeners have awarded the Master Gardener Agriculture Scholarship to Ella Wise of Romance.
The award is presented each year to a White County resident or a student in White County. The area of study must be for an agriculture degree at any college or university. The applicant must be a graduating high school student, enrolling as a full-time student as defined by their school of choice. The scholarship amount of $2,000 ($1,000 per semester) will be disbursed directly to the university or college at the beginning of each semester.
Wise is the daughter of Eric and Carey Wise. She is involved in Future Farmers of America and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America at Rose Bud High School and plans to attend Arkansas State University-Beebe and major in agriculture education.
CAPCA LiHEAP program closing notice
The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas will close the Winter Regular and Crisis LiHEAP Assistance Programs effective April 29.
For more information in White County, contact Ashlee Dobbs, community services coordinator, at (501) 279-2015 or visit 1132 Benton St. in Searcy.
El Paso Library Chili Supper, Dessert Auction approaching
The annual Chili Supper and Dessert Auction to support the El Paso Community Library will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 29, in the El Paso Community Center. There are no charges, but donations will be accepted at the door.
The dessert auction will feature pies, cakes and cookies sold to the highest bidders. Proceeds from the event will be used to maintain the library. Built in 1894 as a bank and placed on the National Historic Registry in 1990, the building was renovated through generous donations and volunteer support. The non-profit El Paso Parks and Playground Association owns and maintains the building.
The El Paso Community Library began operation in January 2017 and is a branch of the White County Regional Library System. Offering books, periodicals, movies and free online access, it is open to the public five days a week. The librarian is Janet Blansett.
For more information, call (501) 796-5974 or (501) 944-1290.
Two creative area writers win awards
Two members of the White County Creative Writers took awards in recent poetry competitions.
John McPherson won first place in the Lucidity Conference in Eureka Springs this year for his poem titled “Laborer’s Day,” celebrating America’s often-taken-for-granted, ordinary, everyday workers.
“I appreciated the judge’s comments more than the prize money,” he said.
The judge wrote: “First Place: No. 7, ‘Laborer’s Day.’ A tour-de-force poem taking a Whitmanesque approach. Paul Roberson (‘Old Man River’ and ‘Ballad for America’) comes to mind. In a list poem like this, there is always the danger of too much repetition, but this poet avoids that beautifully,”
Donna Nelson won a second place, Mary Harper Sewell Award, for “Ocean Rhapsody” and a second honorable mention, Verna Lee Hinegardner Award, for “Midnight Muse” at the Poets’ Roundtable of Arkansas, Dr. Lily Peter Spring Celebration, on April 2.
Sunshine School board to meet
Sunshine School and White County Group Home Board of Directors will have its quarterly board meeting 5:30 p.m. at White County Group Homes on April 26.
