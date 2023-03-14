Ozark Folk Center State Park to host Craft Village spring cleanup
The Ozark Folk Center State Park will host a Craft Village spring cleanup event March 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Upon arrival, volunteers should sign in at the visitor center. The park is located at 1032 Park Ave. in Mountain View.
Volunteers are needed to clean up litter, sort recycling, fix signs, wash windows and clean the schoolhouse. An outside space will be available for musicians who would like to perform.
According to the park, the cleanup event is a “chance to find out what the park is about and share in the start of its 50th anniversary season. Those who have been part of the park’s history are invited to come share their stories.”
Visitors are encouraged to bring a brown bag lunch. For more information or to sign up for a particular task, contact Jeanette Larson at jeanette.larson@arkansas.gov or call (870) 269-3854.
Aerial feral hog eradication efforts to temporarily close access to WMAs
Six Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife management areas will be temporarily closed for short periods in March in cooperation with the Arkansas Feral Hog Task Force to fight the spread of invasive feral swine in Arkansas.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services will be conducting aerial operations aimed at reducing feral hog populations in the areas. The flights will be dependent on the weather.
To provide safety for the public and comply with USDA regulations, access will not be allowed during the ongoing operations. Varying weather and site specific conditions limits the notice of specific dates of the closures. The closure dates do allow some flexibility to take advantage of resources over large contiguous tracts of habitat.
The following WMAs are scheduled for operations:
Through March 17 – Beryl Anthony Lower Ouachita WMA, Cut-off Creek WMA and Seven Devils WMA
March 20-24 – Trusten Holder WMA, George H. Dunklin Jr. Bayou Meto WMA
March 27-30 – University of Arkansas Pine Tree Wildlife Demonstration Area
In the event that access to the areas are restricted, AGFC and partnering agency staff will be on-site to maintain road and access closures, according to AGFC Director Austin Booth.
“We hate to close these areas for these operations, but feral hogs threaten both wildlife and agriculture in Arkansas. They destroy habitat, prey on wildlife and can be linked to disease transmission,” Booth explained.
The aerial operations are the result of planning and coordination of multiple partners, condensed into several days of actual operations.
For more information, call (501) 382-3945 or (501) 835-2318.
Next Generation Concert to be held during Arkansas Folk Festival
The Next Generation Concert returns to the Ozark Folk Center during the Arkansas Folk Festival in Mountain View on April 15.
The concert is a fundraiser sponsored by the Committee of One Hundred to raise funds for the Music Roots Program for youth in Mountain View Public Schools. Music Roots provides free music lessons and loaned instruments for students beginning in fourth grade.
The event will feature area string bands during an evening concert at the state park’s 1,000-seat indoor music venue, Ozark Highlands Theater, from 7-10 p.m. Performing talent at Next Generation includes the KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Champions, Sylamore Special, the Ozark Strangers featuring Arkansas Fiddle Champion Truett Brannon, The Parker Unit led by 10-time fiddler champion and Arkansas CMA winner Mary Parker, 5 South featuring State Fiddle Champion Kailee Spickes and Taller Than You led by National Hammered Dulcimer Champion Runner-up Ben Haguewood.
The concert also includes a special performance by the Music Roots Ensemble and guest appearances by veteran dance fiddler Roger Fountain and acclaimed folk duo Apple & Setser.
This year, the Arkansas Arts Council’s Arkansas Governor’s Arts Awards for Art Education is being presented to the Music Roots Program and program founder Danny Thomas.
Tickets to the concert are $15 for adults, $6 for children, and $35 for a Family Pass (i.e. two adults and children under 18) and are available at Ozark FolkCenter.Ticketleap.com.
