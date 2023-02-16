Arkansas Department of Agriculture accepting proposals for grant program
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for the 2023 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.
These grants are funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture to enhance the competitiveness of the Arkansas specialty crop industry. Specialty crops are defined by USDA as fruits, vegetables, horticulture, floriculture and tree nuts.
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture uses a two-phase application process for administering the grant funds. Project concept proposals outlining the project’s goals, tasks and budget requirements must be submitted by March 1.
After all concept proposals are reviewed by an advisory committee, selected projects will be invited to submit detailed project proposals.
Applicants are encouraged to develop projects pertaining to the following issues affecting the specialty crop industry:
- Increasing sales and marketability and driving demand for specialty crops;
- Increasing consumption of specialty crops in Arkansas’ schools by expanding child knowledge and/or improving access to the nutritional benefits of specialty crops;
- Increasing access to local healthy foods;
- Research projects focused on helping specialty crop growers reduce financial costs, improve pest and disease management, and/or value-added products; and
- Enhancing specialty crop food safety.
The application can be found at cognitoforms.com/ArkansasAgriculture1/SpecialtyCropBlockGrant2023ProjectConceptProposal.
For additional information, contact Amy Lyman at amy.lyman@agriculture.arkansas.gov
Virtual Diabetes Support Group sessions approaching
Baptist Health Community Outreach will host monthly support groups to discuss various diabetes related topics facilitated by health-care professionals.
They are held virtually via Google Meet the last Thursday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Planned subjects include the following:
Feb. 23: Counting Carbohydrates
March 30: Grocery Shopping
April 27: Diabetes and Stroke
May 25: ABCs of Diabetes
June 29: Diabetes and Exercise
July 27: Diabetes Monitoring
Aug. 31: Diabetes Facts and Myths
Sept. 28: Diabetes Medications
Oct. 26: Diabetes and Nutrition
Nov. 30: Diabetes and Depression
Dec. 28: Diabetes and Stress Management
To join a virtual diabetes support group meeting, visit meet.google.com/jeg-mopu-koy or join by phone: +1-440-673-3705, PIN: 560 786 225#
For more information, call (501) 202-1540.
Women’s Foundation of Arkansas opens applications for mobility hub
The Women’s Foundation of Arkansas has announced that applications are open for its 2023 Women’s Economic Mobility Hub cohort.
“During the six-month program, 10 Black women entrepreneurs from across the state will gain access to vital support services, training and $5,000 in unrestricted grant funding,” said Anna Beth Gorman, chief executive of the WFA.
For 25 years, WFA has been the leading statewide foundation focusing solely on the economic mobility and security of women and girls in Arkansas.
“A part of the WFA’s Women Empowered initiative, the WEM Hub is a statewide program designed to support Black women-owned businesses by providing technical assistance, resources and grant funds to help scale their businesses,” Gorman said. “As we celebrate the WFA’s 25th anniversary, we are proud of our integral work to diversify Arkansas’ economy and workforce. Our WEM Hub program is another way we empower innovative women making a difference in our state’s economy, and we want to encourage Black female entrepreneurs from across the state to apply.”
The deadline to apply is March 6. To be eligible, participants must be in business for at least one year, be in good standing with the Arkansas Secretary of State's Office and commit to a six-month comprehensive program.
For more information or to apply, visit womensfoundationarkansas.org/women-empowered/.
