Arkansas Arts Council to host Poetry Out Loud State Championship
The Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of the Division of Arkansas Heritage, will host the Poetry Out Loud State Championship on March 11 at 10:30 a.m. at the King Opera House, at 427 S. Main St. in Van Buren.
The event is a free high school program that encourages students to learn about poetry through memorization and recitation. The program aims to build self-confidence, develops public-speaking skills and teaches literary history.
The winner will represent Arkansas at the national championships later this year and receive a $200 cash prize; the winner’s school will receive $500 for poetry materials. This year, five school champions and two alternates will compete:
- Matthew Greenhill — Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, champion;
- Artlanda Mallett — Little Rock West High School of Innovation, champion;
- Emma McDaniel — Bigelow High School, champion;
- Drew Pirtle — Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts, champion;
- Ariya Williams — Warren High School, champion;
- Layla Lammers — Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts, alternate;
- Arely Salazar — Bigelow High School, alternate.
The Arkansas Arts Council partners with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation for this program.
Frisson Winds to perform Monday
The Lecture-Concert Series at Arkansas State University will present Frisson Winds in concert at 7:30 p.m. March 13 in Riceland Hall of Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive in Jonesboro. Admission is free.
Frisson Winds features the wind musicians of the group Frisson, according to Dr. Ed Owen, chairman of Arkansas State’s Lecture-Concert Committee. These virtuoso wind players perform a wide variety of music for winds in various combinations, as well as programs of music for piano and winds. Group members are Anna Urrey, flute; Tom Gallant, oboe; Bixby Kennedy, clarinet; and Rémy Taghavi, bassoon.
Concerts feature trios, quartets and quintets performing works by composers such as Ludwig van Beethoven, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Jean Francaix, Francis Poulenc, William Grant Still, Valerie Coleman, George Gershwin and Paquito d’Rivera.
Frisson features the “best and brightest of classical music’s stars and the group showcases emerging young artists as well as seasoned professionals.”
Admission is free. For more information, call (870) 972-2094.
Arkansas Roots Music Festival moves to Johnny Cash boyhood home
The annual Arkansas Roots Music Festival is making a move this year. The event will be held April 1 at the Johnny Cash boyhood home an Arkansas State University heritage site at Dyess. Live music begins at noon, ending at 5 p.m.
Performers include the Casey Penn Band, Rachel Ammons, Wyly Bigger, Marybeth Byrd and the Tina Cossey Band.
Casey Penn, based in central Arkansas, is a bluegrass and Americana artist who has been nominated for an Arkansas Country Music Award. Her album “One Step Away” will be released sometime this year.
Rachel Ammons, from Fort Smith, plays a mix of rock and Delta blues. She is a one-woman band and brings a soulful sound to her performances.
Marion native Wyly Bigger draws his music inspiration from growing up so close to Memphis. He calls his blues-driven music “original old-school music.”
Marybeth Byrd of Armorel is an Arkansas State online student who has made a name for herself performing on NBC’s "The Voice." She is currently a contestant on "American Idol" on ABC.
Tina Cossey was born in California before moving to Arkansas as a child. She, alongside her bandmates, play a mix of blues, rock, soul and R&B.
In addition to the music, there will also be live demonstrations, which include a blacksmith and woodcarver. There will also be activities set up for kids such as horseshoes, jacks, marbles and hopscotch.
Admission is $30 and free for those under 18. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair. No coolers are allowed inside the gates. Arkansas State University’s clear bag policy will be enforced. Tickets can be purchased at DyessCash.AState.edu/Tickets.
