Arkansas Arts Council to host Poetry Out Loud State Championship

The Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of the Division of Arkansas Heritage, will host the Poetry Out Loud State Championship on March 11 at 10:30 a.m. at the King Opera House, at 427 S. Main St. in Van Buren. 

