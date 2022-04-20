Fishing derby is Saturday
The city of Beebe will host a free fishing derby Saturday at the Beebe Community Pond, 1300 W. Mississippi St.
The event will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. with door prize tickets for the first 75 people. There will be free giveaways, health screenings and hot dogs. Attendees should bring lawn chairs.
Free Tree Friday to be held
The Urban and Community Forestry Program of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division will host a Free Tree Friday event at Lowe’s, 3701 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, on Friday.
The event will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and offers overcup oak, water oak, red mulberry and persimmon. There is a limit of five seedlings per person and species may vary based on availability.
ASU-Beebe to present ‘Our Town’
The Arkansas State University-Beebe Theatre Department will present Thornton Wilder’s most renowned and frequently performed play, “Our Town,” at the Owen Center Theatre on the ASU-Beebe campus.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. today and Friday and two shows Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
First produced and published in 1938, this Pulitzer Prize-winning drama of life in the small village of Grover’s Corners has become an American classic.
Doors will open 30 minutes before each showtime at the ASU-Beebe Owen Center Theatre, 1102 W. College St.
For more information, call (501) 882-3600 or visit www.asub.edu.
Harding Academy senior to vie for scholarship dollars
Harding Academy senior Mattingly Grace Watson will represent Arkansas at the the American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program – “A Constitutional Speech Contest.”
Watson will vie for scholarships of $25,000, $22,500, and $20,000 in the final round of the contest. The quarterfinals will be held Saturday and will narrow the field from 50 to 18, semifinals will follow narrowing the field from 18 to 3 and the finals will be held Sunday.
A live webcast will be held at twww.legion.org.
