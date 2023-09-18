Boozman honored by Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warrior Project CEO Mike Linnington and Jose Ramos, vice president of government and community relations, presented U.S. Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.) with the Legislator of the Year award Sept. 14.

 Contributed photo

The Wounded Warrior Project honored U.S. Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.) with its 2023 Legislator of the Year award in recognition of his “commitment to America’s veterans and championing legislation to improve their benefits and services.”

“Sen. Boozman has always been there, ready to meet with veterans and address their most pressing needs,” said Jose Ramos, vice president of government and community relations for WWP. “He is an outstanding champion of wounded warriors and the entire veteran community, and we’re so honored to be able to recognize him with our Legislator of the Year award for 2023.”

