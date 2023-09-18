Boozman honored by Wounded Warrior Project

The Wounded Warrior Project honored U.S. Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.) with its 2023 Legislator of the Year award in recognition of his “commitment to America’s veterans and championing legislation to improve their benefits and services.”
“Sen. Boozman has always been there, ready to meet with veterans and address their most pressing needs,” said Jose Ramos, vice president of government and community relations for WWP. “He is an outstanding champion of wounded warriors and the entire veteran community, and we’re so honored to be able to recognize him with our Legislator of the Year award for 2023.”
According to Boozman, the Wounded Warrior Project has been a “tireless advocate for veterans and their families.”
“It has been an honor to work together to strengthen benefits and services these heroes earned,” Boozman said. “I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish. I look forward to continuing our productive collaboration to ensure our nation fulfills the promise made to those who have worn America’s uniform.”
In addition to recognizing Boozman’s advocacy for passing legislation enhancing breast cancer screenings for at-risk former service members, making it easier for veterans with service-related conditions to receive the clothing allowance benefit they earned as well as enhancing support for survivors of military sexual trauma, WWP applauded the senator’s leadership in delivering landmark legislation expanding care and benefits for toxic-exposed veterans and their families to the president’s desk.
“The PACT Act has been one of WWP’s key legislative priorities for years, and the bill faced significant hurdles in the Senate,” Ramos said. “Sen. Boozman was with the veteran community every step of the way, and he deserves so much credit for the bill being signed into law.”
