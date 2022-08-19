‘Bodies Bodies Bodies” is a whodunit directed by Halina Reijn and written by Kristen Roupenian and Sarah DeLappe. The story follows a group of rich 20-somethings in an isolated family mansion during a hurricane who decide to play Bodies Bodies Bodies, a game where one of them is secretly a “killer” while the rest tries to “escape.” Things take a turn for the worse when real bodies start turning up, setting off a paranoid and dangerous chain of events.
“Bodies Bodies Bodies” first premiered at the South by Southwest film festival back in March and while I personally couldn’t attend the premiere there, I had people who did see it personally telling me that this would be a movie that I would love and that it was basically made for me. Whodunits are my favorite genre in pretty much any type of fictional storytelling so hearing that this was a whodunit really peaked my interest. “Clue” is tied for my favorite movie of all time and I also passionately love movies like “Knives Out,” “The Last of Sheila” and “Death on the Nile (1978).”
All this pretty much made me go into “Bodies Bodies Bodies” with admittedly very high expectations. This is really looking to be a year of whodunits between this, the “Death on the Nile” remake that came out earlier in the year, the “Knives Out” sequel “Glass Onion” and “See How They Run” soon to come.
Ultimately, while it didn’t hit the high bar I set for it going in, I still really enjoyed and loved this movie for what it is. It’s fun, always entertaining and really nails some great social commentary and satire about the Gen-Z generation (my generation).
I think it’s important to note for expectation purposes that this is not really a horror film (at least in my opinion). It’s definitely being marketed that way and is listed everywhere as a horror-comedy, but while it does have some horror-like elements here and there, I wouldn’t classify it as “horror.” A lot of people are calling it a slasher movie and, yes, I can see where people are coming from with that, but to call this a slasher, you’d pretty much also have to call something like “Clue” a slasher as well, which I don’t think many people would. It’s a movie that is, yes, darker (both metaphorically and literally) than most traditional whodunit stories, but a horror film it is not.
What this movie is, however, is a social commentary satire about Generation Z, online culture and how an entire generation is basically eating itself alive, specifically targeting privileged, upper-class Gen Z kids. As a member of Gen Z, I think it really nails the social commentary aspect almost better than any other element in the movie. It uses all the buzz words you’d see Gen Z use on Twitter or TikTok such as “gaslighting” and “toxic” and shows how much these words can be overused and how things can be overexaggerated at times.
One funny commentary this film has on Gen Z that is very subtle, but I really loved is how even when all the power is out, there’s no WiFi and their phones have no signal, every character still has their phone in their hand to use as a flashlight despite there being a table filled with dozens of flashlights shown at the beginning. “Bodies Bodies Bodies” really has a lot to say about an entire generation.
One really great element to this that’s used well is how, for about 80 to 90 percent of the story, the power is out and the film is almost entirely lit using phone cameras. This really adds a dizzying factor to the story and you’re not really sure where you are in this giant house, which makes you, like the characters, unaware and paranoid about what could be around the corner in each scene. Jasper Wolf’s cinematography here really gets to shine despite the movie being very dark for most of its runtime.
The mystery aspect to this whodunit is really well done. There are very few whodunit stories, even ones that I love with my whole heart, that are able to make me suspect each and every character on screen. Usually, there’s at least one character that I’m certain is not the killer, but that’s not the case here. It’s even able to make me think that characters not introduced yet in the film are the killer. The term “everyone’s a suspect” has never been more true than in this.
The final reveal is both shocking, fun and so well-written that it only elevates its themes even more, which is a perfect combination for a whodunit story.
This cast is very talented across the board and are all clearly having a lot of fun with this very well-written script. Amandla Stenberg (“The Hate U Give” and Rue in “The Hunger Games”) is really great here as essentially our lead. She is really great at making herself both sympathetic and a bit of a selfish jerk at the same time. Academy Award nominee Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”) does a really great job being the eyes for the audience as an outsider to this very dysfunctional friend group and delivers a very different, more down-to-Earth performance from her most well known work in the Borat sequel. SNL’s Pete Davidson is pretty much playing himself, but like most of his work, he’s able to play himself very well.
Despite all these big names, it’s Rachel Sennott (“Shiva Baby”) who is the standout for me. She really nails the comedy elements and gets a lot of scenes where she is able to just be completely unhinged and she pulls it off flawlessly.
“Bodies Bodies Bodies” is a strong recommend from me. It’s not perfect, but it’s run with biting social commentary that I think all generations can appreciate. It’s currently in select theaters for those who want to check it out.
