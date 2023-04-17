David Davis and the Warrior River Boys will perform a concert of bluegrass music April 24 at 7 p.m. at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St. in downtown Paragould.

From Alabama, Davis is continuing a “family tradition of singing and playing bluegrass music.” In the 1930s, his father and two uncles played and sang in the style of “brother duets,” a forerunner of bluegrass music as it is known today. Following World War II, David’s Uncle Cleo was in the first incarnation of the Bluegrass Boys, the backing band for Bill Monroe, the man who invented the sound of bluegrass music.

