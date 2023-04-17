David Davis and the Warrior River Boys will perform a concert of bluegrass music April 24 at 7 p.m. at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St. in downtown Paragould.
From Alabama, Davis is continuing a “family tradition of singing and playing bluegrass music.” In the 1930s, his father and two uncles played and sang in the style of “brother duets,” a forerunner of bluegrass music as it is known today. Following World War II, David’s Uncle Cleo was in the first incarnation of the Bluegrass Boys, the backing band for Bill Monroe, the man who invented the sound of bluegrass music.
Leading the Warrior River Boys since 1984, Davis has recorded CDs for Rebel record label, and the group currently records for Rounder record label. In 2010, Davis was inducted into the Alabama Bluegrass Hall of Fame, and in 2014, he was inducted into America’s Old-Time Country Music Hall of Fame. Davis sings and plays mandolin for the band.
The band appears at dozens of bluegrass festivals and venues across the country each year, and the group performs a style of “hard-driving, traditional, entertaining bluegrass music.”
Their most recent CD, “Didn’t He Ramble: Songs of Charlie Poole,” is a collection of songs made famous in the 1920s by Poole, who was a forerunner of bluegrass music. That CD was named to multiple “best of 2018” lists by music critics and disc jockeys.
The Warrior River Boys includes Robert Montgomery on vocals and banjo. A member of the band since 2008, Montgomery has won dozens of bluegrass-picking contests, most noteworthy the 2004 National Old-Time Banjo Championship at Uncle Dave Macon Days in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
He was featured on the “Cumberland Highlanders” TV program on RFD-TV, and he has appeared as a guest musician on CDs by Marty Stuart and Bobby Osborne.
Marty Hays sings and plays bass. With the band since 1995, this Illinois native loves classic country music. He released multiple solo albums of both traditional bluegrass and country music.
Guitarist and vocalist Stan Wilemon has had a long relationship with Davis and the band. He was in the group in the early 1990s, and later he performed with the Gary Waldrep Band before rejoining the Warrior River Boys. Wilemon is an acclaimed bluegrass songwriter, and many groups, including the Warrior River Boys, have recorded his compositions.
For their performance in Paragould, the band will be joined by fiddler Billy Hurt. He has toured with the Bluegrass Brothers, Jim Eanes, David Parmley and Continental Divide, Acoustic Endeavors and Karl Shifflett and Big Country Show. Seating at the concert is first-come, first-served. Doors to the theater will open at 6. Admission is $10 per person, payable by cash at the door the night of the concert. Everyone aged 18 and under will be admitted for free.
Advance tickets can be purchased at www.kasu.org/tickets. Bluegrass Monday concerts are held on the fourth Monday night of each month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.