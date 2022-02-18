Berkley Cheyenne Hammon
Tristen Hammon and Dana Cantrell of Rose Bud announce the birth of their daughter.
Berkley Cheyenne Hammon was born Jan. 28, 2022, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds and 11 ounces.
Siblings include Walker Holt, 7. Grandparents are Jonathan and Joann Cantrell, Pangburn; Tommie and Michelle Bain, Clinton; and William (Billy) and Lori Hammon, Branson, Mo. Great-grandparents are Sandy Cantrell of Pangburn and the late Arnold, Tom and Mildred Brennan of Rose Bud and Dorthy Hammon of Beebe and the late William.
Adrian Joseph Clark
Preston and Deanna Clark of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Adrian Joseph Clark was born Jan. 26, 2022, at 8:04 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was 21 1/4 inches long.
Brother is Bruce Clark, 2. Grandparents are Cindy and David Glass of Searcy, John Vines of Cabot and Lana Manry of Cabot. Great-grandparents are Thomas and Betty Jo Captain of Bald Knob and Jackie Vines of Cabot.
Brayson Pierce Lackey
Dusty and Amber Lackey of Rose Bud announce the birth of their son.
Brayson Pierce Lackey was born Jan. 30, 2022, at 7:38 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 5 pounds, 1 ounce and was 18 1/2 inches long.
His brothers are Kaidyn, 8, and Josiah, 2, and sister is Alyvia, 5. Grandparents are Don and Donnire Lackey of Rose Bud, Tom and Angela Raynor of Searcy and John and Tammy Schneider of Jonesboro. Great-grandparents are Jim and Esther Green of Searcy, Molly Wilson of Bald Knob and James and Shirley Turner of Rose Bud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.