Blakley MacKenzie Miller
Brandy Maples and Chad Miller of Ward announce the birth of their daughter.
Blakley MacKenzie Miller was born Feb. 16, 2021, at 7:46 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.
Her sisters are Hayley Lynn, 17, Blair Miller, 17, Summer Miller, 14, and Presley Lynn, 6, and brothers are Jason Lynn II, 8, and Colton Miller, 6. Grandparent is Brenda Maples of Ward.
Charleigh Danielle Crossen
Joshua and Brandi Crossen of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Charleigh Danielle Crossen was born Feb. 17, 2021, at 4:08 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long.
Grandparents are Tabitha and David Sherrod of Searcy and Jeannie and Troy Crossen of Searcy. Great-grandparents are Donna and Richard Sherrod of Choctaw, Donna Wrinkle of Evening Shade, Patricia and Freddie Crossen of Searcy, Harold Wrinkle of Marmaduke and James Loyd and Ruby Ramsey of Brinkley.
Skylar James Warren
Ryan and Whitney Warren of Cabot announce the birth of their son.
Skylar James Warren was born Feb. 17, 2021, at 3:35 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20 inches long.
His sister is Kayleigh Alexis Warren, 5. Grandparents are Connie Treat of Searcy and James and Rebecca Warren of Cabot. Great-grandparents are Gloria-Ann and James Treat.
Lily Lynn Boyce
Michael Boyce and Tracy White of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Lily Lynn Boyce was born Feb. 18, 2021, at 12:06 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces and was 18 1/2 inches long.
Her brothers are Michael Leon Boyce, 4, and Kayson Edward Boyce, 2. Grandparents are Danny Boyce of Searcy, Leisa Stipes of Judsonia, Amanda Wilson of Greers Ferry and J.W. White of Dallas. Great-grandparents are Cliff and Michelle Wilson of Greers Ferry.
Atticus Lee Pelissier
Samantha and Christian Pelissier of Pangburn announce the birth of their son.
Atticus Lee Pelissier was born Feb. 19, 2021, at 3:57 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 3/4 inches long.
Her sibling is Mia Rose Pelissier. Grandparents are John Gracie of Pangburn and Shannon and Jeremy Travis of Murphysboro, Ill.
