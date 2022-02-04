Elijah Cleveland Jackson
Michael and Valeria Jackson of White County announce the birth of their son.
Elijah Cleveland Jackson was born Jan. 5, 2022, at 12:49 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 inches long.
His siblings are Logan Tharp, 24, Megan Bean, 21, Ambrya Thrasher, 18, and Caleb Thrasher, 26. Grandparents are Grover and Rita Jackson and Leonard and Leesa Hatfield.
Audrey Rose Benny
Damian and Gabriella Benny of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Audrey Rose Benny was born Jan. 5, 2022, at 8:01 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds and was 20 inches long.
Paxton Wade Curtis
Austin and Makenzi Curtis of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Paxton Wade Curtis was born Jan. 6, 2022, at 5:23 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Bill and Carla Wallace of Pangburn, Derek Cook of Pangburn, and Paul and Tammy Curtis of Cave City. Great-grandparents are Norris and Reba Cook of Pangburn, Roger and Phyllis Henry of Searcy and Bill and Carian Curtis of Ash Flat.
Zaylee Arya Grace Rutherford
Jessika Rivera and Dakota Rutherford of Bald Knob announce the birth of their daughter.
Zaylee Arya Grace Rutherford was born Jan. 7, 2022, at 12:53 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces and was 18 1/2 inches long.
Grandparents are Donna Rivera of Bald Knob and Misty and Billy Rutherford.
Noah Bradley Eugene Carmen
Wesley and Rosslyn Carmen of Jacksonville announce the birth of their son.
Noah Bradley Eugene Carmen was born Jan. 10, 2022, at 12:39 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was 18 1/2 inches long.
His siblings are Wesley Jr. and Katowun Carmen. Grandparents are Lynell Carmen of North Fork, Calif., and Harold Shelley of Jacksonville. Great-grandparents are Jean Carmen of Jacksonville and Melvin Carmen of North Fork, Calif.
Olivia Harper Umphries
Sarah English and Richard Umphries of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Olivia Harper Umphries was born Jan. 11, 2022, at 2:27 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.
Her sisters are Emily English, 9, and Tsia Umphries, 2. Grandparents are James and Norma Jean Blansett of Searcy and Bill and Peggy Mitchell of Pangburn.
Zaidyn King Sherman
Shelby McDonald and Kenyata Sherman of Judsonia announce the birth of their son.
Zaidyn King Sherman was born Jan. 17, 2022, at 10:16 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was 21 3/4 inches long.
His sister is Zharia Grace Sherman, 2. Grandparents are MaryAnn McDonald and David McDonald of Judsonia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.