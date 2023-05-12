Titus Alexander Andrew Riddick
Megan and Caleb Riddick of Beebe announce the birth of their son.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Megan and Caleb Riddick of Beebe announce the birth of their son.
Titus Alexander Andrew Riddick was born April 23, 2023, at 6:44 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20 inches long.
His sister is Michelle Riddick, 3. Grandparents are David and Holly Dixon of Searcy and Lance and Robin Riddick of Searcy. Great-grandparents are Loren Matteson of Searcy, Anna Dean Riddick of Searcy and Patricia Wenger of Fredericksburg, Va.
William Sapp and Allyson Dunn of Bald Knob announce the birth of their daughter.
Olivia Jean Sapp was born April 26, 2023, at 10:38 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, and was 19 inches long.
Grandparents are Scott and Stacey Dunn of Judsonia, Shelly Denney of Searcy and Melinda Davis of Bradford. Great-grandparents are Gerald and Ann Langfor of Searcy, Fredda Love of Searcy and Robert and Norma Austin of Bald Knob.
Brittany Stipes and Wilson Bautista of Judsonia announce the birth of their son.
Wilson Gudiel Bautista Lopez Jr. was born April 25, 2023, at 10:32 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long.
His sister is Christa Bautista, 9, and brothers are Elijah Bautista, 8, and Isaac Bautista, 6. Grandparent is Cecila Hill of Judsonia. Great-grandparent is Reba Bready of Judsonia.
Caitlyn and Randall Hartford of Ward announce the birth of their son.
Colby Drake Hartford was born April 20, 2023, at 1:16 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.
His brothers are Christopher, 6, Haidyn, 2, and Bradley, 1, and his sister is Lillianna, 5. Grandparents are Brad and Melanie Palsa of Searcy and Cathy and Bruce Hartford of Brownsville, Texas. Great-grandparents are Jerry and Portia Palsa of Griffithville and Bobby and Patricia Weatherly of Des Arc.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.