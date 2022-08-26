Remington Ryder Campbell
Cody and Tiffany Campbell of Beebe announce the birth of their son.
Remington Ryder Campbell was born July 30, 2022, at 2:02 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 18 inches long. His siblings are Adeline Deese, 6, Benson Deese, 4, and Sagan Cole, 1.
Ana Catarina Bravo
Otavio Bravo of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, announces the birth of his daughter born via surrogate by Sondra Crouch of Searcy.
Ana Catarina Bravo was born Aug. 25, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds and was 21 inches long.
Rhew Lennox Pratt
Philip and Savannah Pratt of Bald Knob announce the birth of their son.
Rhew Lennox Pratt was born Aug. 2, 2022, at 1:54 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 3/4 inches long.
His siblings are Reese Pratt, 3, and Racer Moore, 7. Grandparents are Kristy Woods of Searcy, Jim and Karin Burress of Searcy and the late Phillip and Joanna Pratt. Great-grandparents are Brenda Myers of Judsonia, Lila Holden of Searcy and Jimmy Burress of Bradford.
Iris Ruth LaFavers
Heath and Erin LaFavers of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Iris Ruth LaFavers was born Aug. 5, 2022, at 6:47 a.m. at the Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.
Her sister is Wren, 7, and brother is Sterling, 3. Grandparents are Joel and Janeen Kvanli of Commerce, Texas, and James and Lyla LaFavers of Lavon, Texas.
Dacie Jean Helmstadler
Patrick Helmstadler Jr. and Hannah Helmstadler of Beebe announce the birth of their daughter.
Dacie Jean Helmstadler was born Aug. 5, 2022, at 8:58 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19 1/2 inches long.
Grandparents Bryce and Angie Pruitt of Beebe, Patrick Helmstadler Sr. and Melanie Helmstadler of Cabot, John and Jen Bouman of Homer, Alaska, and Brenda Ford of Tucson, Ariz. Great-grandparents are Bill and Linda Pruitt of Searcy, Jolene Pruitt of Beebe, Marylin Ford of Tucson, Ariz., Sherry Bouman of Pineville, Mo., and Bob and Jan Smith of Galena, Mo.
Beckett Jude Crowder
John and McKenzie Crowder of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Beckett Jude Crowder was born Aug. 8, 2022, at 8:33 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 9 pounds, 4 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Andy and Victoria Crowder of Perryville and Ricky and Keri Shannon of Greenbrier. Great-grandparents are Judy Moody of Greenbrier, Robert and Linda Belote of Greenbrier and Hope Crowder of Perryville.
