Sawyer Gray Dunn
Johnathan and Libby Dunn of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Johnathan and Libby Dunn of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Sawyer Gray Dunn was born March 18, 2023. at 9:59 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 9 pounds and was 20.5 inches long.
Brother is Cade Dunn. Grandparents are Donald and Stephanie Shull, Jessica Joyner and Deanna Long. Great-grandparents are Judith Shull, Gerald Joyner and Mary Ann Sutfin.
Sage Robin Berry-HuttigKathleen Berry and Jesse Huttig of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Sage Robin Berry-Huttig was born March 17, 2023, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds and 5 ounces.
Her sister is Josey Cobain, 2, and brother is Tucker, 10. Grandparents are Alice Clause of Searcy, the late Rob Berry and Benita Pretti of Mississippi. Great-grandparents are Kathy Martin of Kensett and Linda Berry of Beebe.
Melia and Jon Prine of Heber Springs announce the birth of their daughter.
Willow Kay Prine was born March 22, 2023, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Rachel and Cody Gortney of Heber Springs and James and Stephanie Prine of Pangburn. Great-grandparents are Billy and Michelle Davis of Jonesboro, Jerry and Claire Landreth of Benton and Pattie Byrnes of Indianapolis.
Lucas and Tiffany Long of Rose Bud announce the birth of their daughter.
Martha Jean Long was born March 22, 2023, at 12:03 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 211/2 inches long.
Grandparents are Jeff and Cathy Morgan of Searcy and Marty and Cindy Long of Rose Bud. Great-grandparents are Roberta and Cathy Hadley of Pangburn and Keith and Mary Plummer of Tupelo.
