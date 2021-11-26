Zeppelin Ellie-Renea Jackson
Nichole Bramlett and Brandon Jackson of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Zeppelin Ellie-Renea Jackson was born Oct. 27, 2021, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long.
Her brother is Kylar, 4, and sister is Katya, 3. Grandparents are Wendy and Charlie Jackson of Searcy and Shannon Edgin and Roger Standridge of Hector. Great-grandparent is Rachel Wolverton of Searcy.
Wells Andrew Wood
Hunter and Jessica Wood of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Wells Andrew Wood was born Oct. 19, 2021, at 4:25 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.
