River Wayne Luna
Brooklyn and Joshua Luna of Beebe announce the birth of their son.
River Wayne Luna was born Oct. 31, 2022, at 10:39 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 inches long.
His sisters are Mackenzie, 11, and Emmersyn, 4. Grandparents are Melissa and Dwayne Freeman of Kensett, James and Julie Bryant of Pangburn, Todd and Tammy Garland of Beebe and Tonya and Mike Luna of Pickerington, Ohio. Great-grandparents are Trudy and Robert Oates Sr. of Cabot and Patricia and Austin Stewart of Judsonia.
Logan and Stephanie Kidd of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Adeline Grace Kidd was born Oct. 31, 2022, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her sister is Zoey Kidd, 1.
Yadira Nunez and Roberto Guerrero of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Eleazar Marie Nunez was born Nov. 2, 2022, at 7:03 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Magda Taylor and Martin Nunez of Searcy.
Jordan Linn and Veronica Richardson of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Blakely Grey Linn was born Nov. 9, 2022, at 4:51 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.
Her sibling is Jocelyn Richardson, 4. Grandparents are Michael and Bridget Linn of Judsonia and Theresa Minyard of Bald Knob. Great-grandparents are Gary and Judy Lively of Searcy and Don and Sharon Basinger of Bald Knob.
