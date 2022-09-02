Lily Camila Hiser
Cody and Myra Hiser of Judsonia announce the birth of their daughter.
Lily Camila Hiser was born Aug. 12, 2022, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 7.5 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long.
Her sister is Amelia Hiser, 3, and brother is the late Bo Hiser. Grandparents are Tammie and Charles Hiser of Searcy, Teresa Perez of Selma, Calif., and Eli Gama of Selma, Calif. Great-grandparents are Jesus Perez of Selma, Calif., Robert and Jannette Freeman of Searcy and Charles and Ruby Hiser of Searcy.
Avery Mae Puckett
Robert and Amanda Puckett of Beebe announce the birth of their daughter.
Avery Mae Puckett was born Aug. 9, 2022, at 10:11 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Her brother is Ryder, 9. Grandparents are Bob and Donna Puckett of Beebe. Great-grandparents are Chris and Roxanne Burnett of McRae, Debra and Dave Daniel of McRae, Vickie Evans of Beebe and Roy Cox of Des Arc.
Walker Chase Creel
Benjamin and Megan Creel of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Walker Chase Creel was born Aug. 9, 2022, at 11:25 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 21 1/2 inches long.
His siblings are Jayden Creel, 12, Rileigh Creel, 12, McKenzie Foster, 11, and Madison Reynolds, 2. Grandparents are Ben Creel Sr. of Augusta, Mark and Anne Reynolds of Littleton, Colo., and Danny and Donna Smith of Searcy. Great-grandparents are Virga Oliver of Austin, Texas, and James and Charlotte Waddle of Searcy.
Camryn Blake
Breanna Parker and David Peel of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Camryn Blake was born Aug. 10, 2022, at 11:48 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Her sister is Carter Jade Peel, 1. Grandparents are Andrea Schmidt, Kendra Ferguson, Terry Parker and David Peel Sr. Great-grandparent is Marlin Moser.
Ava Grace Irby
Sabryna Irby of Searcy announces the birth of her daughter.
Ava Grace Irby was born Aug. 11, 2022, at 4:36 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long. Grandparents are Tracy and Brett Boundy of Melbourne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.