Sagan Elara Cole
David Cole and Tiffany Deese of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Sagan Elara Cole was born Dec. 31, 2020, at 4:36 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Her sisters are Izzy Orman, 10, and Adeline Deese, 5, and brother is Benson Deese, 3. Grandparents are Charles and Tommy Owens of Salem, Teresa Gann of Searcy and Kathy Stockman of Batesville. Great-grandparents are Artis Owens of Salem and Fred and Evelyn Gann of Agnes.
Charleigh Evelyn Foster
Anniston McMahan and Raleigh Foster of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Charleigh Evelyn Foster was born Dec. 31, 2020, at the Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds and 1 ounce.
Grandparents are Shane and James Tucker of Searcy and Beckey Foster of Manila. Great-grandparents are Rose Mary and Jerry Fason of Sardis, Ronny and Vicky McMahan of Benton, Betty Foster of Judsonia, and Ronnie and Linda Foster of Manila. Great-great-grandmother is Mary Joy White of Arkadelphia.
Ari’Ann Gayle Pointer
Crystal Myers and Bobbylee Pointer announce the birth of their daughter.
Ari’Ann Gayle Pointer was born Dec. 15, 2020, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds and 12 ounces.
Her siblings include Aiden Jace Ryker Myers, 8, Seth Myles Henderson, 6, and Aurora Skye Pointer, 3. Grandparents are Gayla and Kyle Barnhill, Gail and Joe Nivens and Mike Nivens.
Aurora Emma Thomas
Patrick and Amanda Thomas of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Aurora Emma Thomas was born Dec. 18, 2020, at 1:54 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces and was 18 1/2 inches long.
Grandparents are Benton and Derenda Rosier of Springfield, Mo., and Patrick and Deborah Thomas of Austin, Texas.
Camden Alexander Hudson Brown
Ronnika Davis and Nash Brown of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Camden Alexander Hudson Brown was born Dec. 21, 2020, at 1:14 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Pete Amplo of Searcy, Carrie Amplo of Searcy, and Dion Brown of Searcy and Christina Brown of Searcy.
Ivy Rayne Moore
Jason Moore and LeAnne Taylor of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Ivy Rayne Moore was born Dec. 21, 2020, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 9 pounds, 5 ounces and was 22 inches long.
Her brother is Kevin Johnson, 8. Grandparents are John and Kelly Suarez of Kensett, Jack and Ginger Moore of Cabot and Justin and Becky Roach of Pangburn. Great-grandmother is Debbie Taylor of Searcy.
