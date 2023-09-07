Tanner Lew Vance Bradford
Emily and Jalynn Bradford of Grubbs announce the birth of their son.
Tanner Lew Vance Bradford was born Aug. 23, 2023, at 3:40 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Adam Kissa
Yevhenii and Svitlana Kissa of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Adam Kissa was born Sept. 4, 2023, at 2:57 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was 19.6 inches long.
His sister is Yeva Korytska, 14. Grandparent is Julia Sudarikova of Bonn, Germany. Great-grandparent is Alexander Kissa of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.
Olivia Faye Johnson
Haley Spradlin and Tanner Johnson of Kensett announce the birth of their daughter.
Olivia Faye Johnson was born Aug. 9, 2023, at 10:53 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long.
Grandparents are Addie and Johnny Moore of Higginson, Jeffery Carter of Des Arc, Kim and Greg Meharg of Judsonia and Paul Johnson of Judsonia.
Charley Elizabeth Chambers
Julie Chambers of Searcy announces the birth of her daughter.
Charley Elizabeth Chambers was born Aug. 9, 2023, at 4:23 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Her brother is Dylan Garrison, 13. Grandparent is Miriam Chambers of Pine Bluff.
Maddex Dee Lashlee
Destiny Swan and Payton Lashlee of Beebe announce the birth of their son.
Maddex Dee Lashlee was born Aug. 2, 2023, at 7:06 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 9 pounds and was 22 inches long.
Grandparents are Debbie Swan of Kensett and James Lashlee of Searcy. Great-grandparents are Helen Hodge of Kensett, Vickey Lashlee of Searcy and Larry Lashlee of Searcy.
Aarabella Lynn O’Dell
Shawn and Kayla O’Dell of Cabot announce the birth of their daughter.
Aarabella Lynn O’Dell was born Aug. 28, 2023, at 9:53 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Her sister is Melanie O’Dell, 5, and brother is David O’Dell, 3. Grandparents are Beverly Boggs of Cabot and David O’Dell of California. Great-grandparents are Thelma and JL Wood of Cabot.
Haisley Jade Taylor
Joseph and Malorie Taylor of Beebe announce the birth of their daughter.
Haisley Jade Taylor was born Aug. 11, 2023, at 8:06 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 19 1/4 inches long.
Her sister is Amelia Taylor, 10. Grandparents are Larry Covington of Beebe and Shane and Abbie Huffstickler of Des Arc.
Ellie Grace Boyd
Michael and Cameron Boyd of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Ellie Grace Boyd was born July 31, 2023, at 8:03 a.m, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was 18 3/4 inches long.
Her brother is Wren Boyd, 2. Grandparents are Michael and Karen Churchwell of Searcy and Michael and Kim Boyd of Searcy. Great-grandparents are Betty Jeffers of Searcy, Kay Boyd of Searcy and Nancy Davis of Searcy.
