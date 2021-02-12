Arienna Danielle Springer
Stormi Holloway and Michael Sean Springer of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Arienna Danielle Springer was born Jan. 12, 2021, at 7:10 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long.
Grandparents are Kimberly Holloway of Paragould, Justin and Ashley Holloway of Searcy and Michael “Dane” and Rebecca Springer. Great-grandparents are Oscar Swain of Kensett, Phyllis and Don Holloway of Judsonia and Karen Whitney of Little Rock.
Jaggar Zechariah Ezekiel Scott Ferren
Patience and Scotty Ferren of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Jaggar Zechariah Ezekiel Scott Ferren was born Jan. 12, 2021, at 4:42 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long.
His siblings are Jason, 12, and Zeva, 11, Sullivan and Wilhamina, 3, and Khalila, 1, Ferren. Grandparents are Pamela and Michael Dubose and Sherry and Scott Ferren Sr., all of Judsonia. Great-grandparents are Carl and Marlene Ferren and Carl Bacus and Alma Hughes.
Calvin Axel Moon
Michael and Theresa Moon of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Calvin Axel Moon was born Jan. 12, 2021, at 2:10 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.
His brother is Kaleb Moon, 14, and sisters are Samantha Moon, 12, and Lillian Moon, 9.
Colter Freeland Watson
Matt and Elizabeth Watson of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Colter Freeland Watson was born Jan. 13, 2021, at 4:05 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long.
Grandparents are Tommy and Wendy Watson of Searcy and Matthew and Jennie Bailey of Sherman, Texas.
Maddox Lynn Powell
Benjamin and Madison Powell of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Maddox Lynn Powell was born Jan. 14, 2021, at 6:49 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was 21 inches long. Her brother is Bentley Patrick Powell, 2.
Grandparents are David R. Powell III of Searcy, Amy Lynn and Marty J. Hamilton of Searcy and Timothy and Sherry Lynn Baker of Searcy. Great-grandparents are David R. Powell Jr. and Cathy Powell, James Hamilton, Alsidene Hamilton and Ginger and Mike Beebe.
Ryan Cole Maxwell
Kathleen May and Loren Maxwell of Judsonia announce the birth of their son.
Ryan Cole Maxwell was born Jan. 15, 2021, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19 3/4 inches long.
Grandparents are Rhonda and Luke May of Judsonia, Lisa and Ricky Maxwell of Hamburg. Great-grandparents are Betty Foster of Judsonia, Ronnie and Linda Foster of Manila and Barbara McNight of Beekman, La.
Henley Rae Johnson
Tanner and Julie Johnson of Beebe announce the birth of their daughter.
Henley Rae Johnson was born Jan. 18, 2021, at 4:24 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 3/4 inches long.
Grandparents are Mike and Leigh Ann Cornell of Beebe, Charlie and Teresa White of Beebe and Jake Johnson of Stuttgart. Great-grandparents are Loretta Bass of Beebe and Annette and Buddy Johnson of Stuttgart.
