Jaxon Varnell
Jarred and Ashley Varnell of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Jaxon Varnell was born Nov. 17, 2020, at 5:52 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was 21 inches long.
His brother is Mason Varnell. Grandparents are Don and Phyllis Holloway of Searcy, Donnie and Samantha Manues of Searcy, and Greg and Kristen Varnell of Mayflower.
Elsie Bray Foster
Isabella and Keith Foster of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Elsie Bray Foster was born Nov. 13, 2020, at 8:25 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was 20 1/2 inches long.
Maelynn Louise Williams
Keri and Ned Williams of Judsonia announce the birth of their daughter.
Maelynn Louise Williams was born Nov. 14, 2020, at 2:25 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds and was 19 1/4 inches long.
Her brother is Ned Williams IV, 1. Grandparents are Ned and Teresa Williams of Bald Knob.
Ellison James Craig
Erika Craig of Searcy announces the birth of her son.
Ellison James Craig was born Nov. 14, 2020, at 7:55 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.
Grandparents are Angela Craig of Searcy and Eric Reynolds of Newport. Great-grandparents are Mary Reynolds and Billy Reynolds of Newport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.