Finley Koe Goines
Brittney Reed and Andrew Goines of Judsonia announce the birth of their son.
Finley Koe Goines was born May 16, 2022, at 9:50 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.
Grandparents are Christina and Dennis Reed of Judsonia, Joy Speers of Hot Springs and Tom Goines of Hot Springs. Great-grandparents are Connie and Larry Arnett Sr. of Judsonia, Randall Reed of Kensett and Denise Wade of Lowell.
Clay Michael Gordon
Paul and Misty Gordon of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Clay Michael Gordon was born May 19, 2022, at 5:34 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 20 inches long.
His sisters are Brooklyn Gordon, 11, Sondra Gleason, 9, and Audrey Gordon, 8. Grandparents are Chris and Kim Gordon of Searcy, Tracy and Jeremy Stockton of Searcy and Sam and Bobby Brock of Searcy. Great-grandparents are Frieda and Gene Burson of Searcy, EL and Joyce Gordon of Searcy and Loy and Bev Bittle of Heber Springs.
Everly Louise Brannon
Josh and Alison Brannon of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Everly Louise Brannon was born May 9, 2022, at 10:57 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.
Her brother is Henley Brannon, 6. Grandparents are Diane and Robert Alkire of Conway, Tonya Akire of East End, Jennifer Brannon of Searcy and Bryan and Sue Brannon of Judsonia. Great-grandparents are Bob Alkire of Searcy.
Roarke Patrick Davis
Christopher and Chelsea Davis of Judsonia announce the birth of their son.
Roarke Patrick Davis was born May 12, 2022, at 5:13 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 inches long.
His sister is Josslyn, 5. Grandparents are Carol Moore of Searcy, Christine Davis of Searcy and Sean and Leigh Anne Seger of Searcy.
Eleanor Elizabeth Bass
Brittney and Andrew Bass of Judsonia announce the birth of their daughter.
Eleanor Elizabeth Bass was born May 17, 2022, at 1:42 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long.
Her sisters are Abigail Bass, 4, and Rosalie Bass, 2 months. Grandparents are Wanda and Phillip Bass of Kensett, Aubrey Bailey Jr. and Marsha Bailey of Judsonia. Great-grandparents are Brenda and Carroll Moody of Bald Knob.
Parker James Thornton
Trey and Kasey Thornton of Wulburn announce the birth of their son.
Parker James Thornton was born May 19, 2022, at 12:41 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 19 1/4 inches long. His sibling is Preston Thornton, 13 months.
Cameron Lee Parkridge
Cody and Brittany Parkridge of Scotland, Ark., announce the birth of their son.
Cameron Lee Parkridge was born June 3, 2022, at 7:58 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 21 1/2 inches long.
His siblings are Charley, Tacha and Lou Ella. Great-grandparents are Shirley and James Foreman.
Ballie Rae Swain
Taylor and Dillon Swain of Beebe announce the birth of their daughter.
Ballie Rae Swain was born June 7, 2022, at 7:55 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.
His sibling is Ranger Swain, 5. Grandparents are Mark and Robbie Pryor of Searcy, Lisa and Brian Doarn of Memphis and Kim and Jimmy Swain of Searcy.
Memphis Drake Kieffner
Drake and Madison Kieffner of Judsonia announce the birth of their son.
Memphis Drake Kieffner was born June 7, 2022, at 11:43 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Ginger and Dwight Riley of Judsonia and Randy and Lisa Kieffner of Searcy. Great-grandparents are Jim Bob and Betty Witt of Judsonia and Bob and Yvonne Kieffner of Newport.
Elizabeth Blanche McKinney
Whit and Katlin McKinney of Bald Knob announce the birth of their daughter.
Elizabeth Blanche McKinney was born June 15, 2022, at 3:58 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Damon Pierson, Scott McKinney and Deborah McKinney, all of Bald Knob. Great-grandparents are Gary Pierson of Bald Knob and Leta Helms of Searcy.
