Ezra Allan Roush
Morgan Coley and Devin Roush of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Ezra Allan Roush was born April 9, 2021, at 9:52 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 3/4 inches long.
Grandparents are Elizabeth and Troy Skinner of Searcy, Jennifer Sellers of Searcy and Teresa Coley and the late Allan Coley of McRae. Great-grandparents are Glenn and Betty Scissell of Beebe, Lynda Jeffery of Judsonia, David and Jo Sellers of Judsonia, Margie Coley and the late Laudis Coley of McRae.
Raiden Hudson Cook
Misty Wells and Jodie Cook of Beebe announce the birth of their son.
Raiden Hudson Cook was born April 23, 2021, at 8:14 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.
His sister is Marlee Kaye Cook, 6. Grandparents are Kim Wells of Beebe, John Wells of Hot Springs, Joey Cook of Wynne and Manuela Cook of Widener.
Casen Daniel Roberts
Cory and Kasey Roberts of Bradford announce the birth of their son.
Casen Daniel Roberts was born April 19, 2021, at 8:06 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long.
His brother is Carter Dallas Roberts, 2. Grandparents are Mike and Brandy Jones of Bradford, Melissa Goad of Bradford, Shane and Nikki Lampton of Batesville and Danny Roberts of Drasco.
Presely Ann Thornton
Kasey and Trey Thornton of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Presely Ann Thornton was born April 18, 2021, at 3:16 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Ila Paisley May Hale
Morgan and Caleb Hale of Bald Knob announce the birth of their daughter.
Ila Paisley May Hale was born April 16, 2021, at 10:10 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long.
Her sister is Isabella Hale, 3. Grandparents are Lynn Norks of Augusta, Jack and Kathie Brawley of Eminence, Mo., and Bonnie and Greg Hale of Bald Knob. Great-grandparents are Janie and James Skinner of Bald Knob and Betty Todd of Bald Knob.
