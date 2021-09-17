J’Kylah Michelle Edgerton
Dakotah Santos and Tykeem Edgerton of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
J’Kylah Michelle Edgerton was born Aug. 24, 2021, at 12:24 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 4 pounds, 14 ounces and was 18 inches long.
Grandparents are Che and Jennifer Santos of Augusta, Michelle Newkirk, Emma Mason of Parkin and Derrick Edgerton of Earle. Great-grandparents are Hattie Logan of Parkin and James Martin of Augusta.
Benin Calvin James Hickman
Destiny Leonard and Damen Hickman of Bald Knob announce the birth of their son.
Benin Calvin James Hickman was born Aug. 24, 2021, at 10:39 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 22 inches long.
His sisters are Aviana Paige Hickman, 4, and Emereigh Lynn Leonard, 1. Grandparents are Ronda Hale of Judsonia, Claudette and Calvin Leonard of Kokomo, Gary Hickman of Bald Knob and Maury Hickman of Bald Knob.
August Tripp Tucker
Dakota and Dakota Tucker of Newport announce the birth of their son.
August Tripp Tucker was born Sept. 1, 2021, at 7:27 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 9 pounds, 1 ounce and was 21 1/4 inches long.
His sister is Truly Tucker, 2. Grandparents are Eddie and Stephanie Metcalf of Bradford and Floyd and Charlotte Tucker of Harrisburg.
Holden Rhett Baker
Hunter and Kylie Baker of Judsonia announce the birth of their son.
Holden Rhett Baker was born Sept. 1, 2021, at 10:40 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 inches long.
His brothers are Drake Baker, 4, Cache Baker, 3, and Laine Baker, 2. Grandparents are Billy and Misty Baker of Judsonia and Candace Hill of Judsonia. Great-grandparents are Bob and Judy Osmon of Bradford, Johnny and Brenda Baker of Alvord, Texas, and Stanley and Robyn Duncan of Bald Knob.
