Asa Lee Rodgers
Ladd and Emily Rodgers of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Asa Lee Rodgers was born Feb. 4, 2021, at 4:12 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 9 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.
His sister is Rose Mae Rodgers, 22 months. Grandparents are Jackie Stewart and Kay Williams of Searcy and Tony and Mary Rodgers of Monticello. Great-grandparents are Vernon Shourd of Searcy and Shirley Rodgers of Monticello.
Coppen Allen Spradling
Charity and Cody Spradling of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Coppen Allen Spradling was born Jan. 15, 2021, at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. He weighed 4 pounds, 4 ounces and was 17.52 inches long.
Jaxton Nathaniel Orlan Burleson
Irvin Dean Burleson II and Amanda Zabrina Burleson of Bradford announce the birth of their son.
Jaxton Nathaniel Orlan Burleson was born Jan. 24, 2021, at 1:23 p.m. at the Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19 1/2 inches long.
His brothers are Harland Piker, 11, Irvin Dean Burleson III, 10, and sister are Amanda Sue Aliee Burleson, 3, and Faith Michelle Burleson, 1. Grandparents are Riby Piker and Tammie Clements of Judsonia and the late Herbert O. Piker and Irvin Dean Burleson.
Gemma Faye McFall
Brandi and Jeffery McFall of Bradford announce the birth of their daughter.
Gemma Faye McFall was born Jan. 26, 2021, at 7:33 a.m. at the Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long.
Her brother is Ethen Lock, 15, and sister is Madison Lock, 18. Grandparents are Leland McFall and Kahronda McFall of Bradford and Claude and Margiree Money of Bradford.
Ivan Daniel Cross and Mary Marilynn Cross
Dalaina and Mathew Cross of Judsonia announce the birth of their twins born Jan. 30, 2021, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center.
Ivan Daniel Cross was born at 5:51 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces and was 17 1/2 inches long. Mar Madilynn Cross was born at 6:13 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds. 7 ounces and was 18 1/2 inches long.
Siblings are Gavin, Jayden, and Daylynn Cross. Grandparents are Dallas and Diane Boyce of Bald Knob and Kyle and Krissy Cross of Judsonia. Great-grandparents are Johnny and Mary Hodges of Bald Knob and Wilma Cross of Judsonia.
