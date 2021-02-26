Holdyn Taylor Crawford
Josh and Audra Crawford of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Holdyn Taylor Crawford was born Feb. 4, 2021, at 3:48 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and was 22 inches long.
Her sister is Bryleigh, 8, and brother is Lincoln, 5. Grandparents are Sam and Brenda Crawford of Judsonia and Mike and Rochelle Baker of Tillar. Great-grandparent is Pat Baker of Tillar.
Tenley Reese Mathews
Chuck and Shelly Mathews of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Tenley Reese Mathews was born Feb. 5, 2021, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Rick and Deana Smith of Pangburn and David and Debbie Mathews of Nashville, Tenn. Great-grandparents are Leona Poole of Searcy.
Amelia Grace Usery
Kharley Middleton and Ryan Usery of Judsonia announce the birth of their daughter.
Amelia Grace Usery was born Feb. 5, 2021, at 10:55 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 22 inches long.
Grandparents are Traci Middleton of Judsonia and Dennis and Amy Usery of Higginson.
Mazie Lynn Moore
Hannah Moore of Higginson announces the birth of her daughter.
Mazie Lynn Moore was born Feb. 8, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 20 inches long. Great-grandparents are Don and Vickie Moore of Higginson.
Mitchell Brandon Verlon Moody
Jason and Tina Moody of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Mitchell Brandon Verlon Moody was born Feb. 11, 2021, at 12:17 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was 21 inches long.
His sister is Alexis Moody, 5. Grandparents are Jerry and Frances Moody of Searcy and Johnny Mitchell Sr. and Brenda Mitchell of Bradford.
